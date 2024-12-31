LG will debut its latest smart appliances at CES, and I'm ready to throw down my life savings for its fully transparent disco-ready T-OLED refrigerator display

CES 2025 We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!

LG has unveiled its expanded second-generation LG signature smart appliances, which are set to debut at CES 2025, including a refrigerator that was born to party.

The new lineup adds enhanced, AI-driven features and added functionality across a range of products: the LG Signature French Door Refrigerator with T-OLED door panel, Smart InstaView Over-the-Range Microwave, and Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, and the Washing Machine and Dryer pair.

This comes following the announcement of LG's new smart home hub, the LG ThinQ ON AI home hub, which will also be shown in action at the major tech convention in Las Vegas (January 7-9) to demonstrate the brand's vision for the AI-assisted smart home.

“The expanded second-gen LG SIGNATURE lineup seamlessly combines advanced technology with elegant, modern design to deliver a smarter, more efficient luxury home lifestyle,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Through the flawless fusion of state-of-the-art smart home, AI and connectivity technologies, we will continue to provide transformative customer experiences that go beyond expectations.”

(Image credit: LG)

Let's talk about that disco refrigerator

The most eye-catching appliance in LG's new retinue for me is the new 36-inch Smart InstaView French Door Refrigerator, housing a fully transparent T-OLED display embedded in the upper right door.

Not only does this digital touch display serve as a Dual InstaView panel, meaning you can easily view the contents without opening the fridge door, but LG reports that the screen can also display "mesmerising hologram-like visuals, blending the virtual with the real in a sublime fusion of art and high technology."

Plus, the refrigerator comes with the pre-installed "essential" app (a music curation brand operated by NHN Bugs, a South Korean music streaming service), which can play a curated music playlist packed with "smooth, atmospheric beats," according to LG.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Otherwise, the Smart InstaView French Door Refrigerator benefits from LG's ThinQ Food management system and a built-in AI camera to automatically identify stored food items and suggest recipes based on the refrigerator contents, factoring in dietary preferences and tracking expiration dates.

The best of the rest

There's nothing quite like dancing around your kitchen, narrowly avoiding burning your dinner while blasting out some classic Chic tracks. However, with LG's wider appliance range, that no longer needs to be a concern, allowing for unfettered kitchen boogie time.

With the LG Signature Over-the-Range Microwave and Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range, you net a microwave equipped with three built-in cameras for real-time cooking monitoring and time-lapse creation and an induction range powered by Gourmet AI technology, which, much like the refrigerator can identify ingredients and provide recipe suggestions.

The microwave also features a 27-inch full HD touchscreen display with InstaView, built-in speakers, and Wi-Fi connectivity. This means you can not only check the progress of dishes in the range but also stream entertainment services and access the LG ThinQ Smart Home Dashboard. This means you can control all of your LG AI appliances as well as compatible Matter and Thread devices.

If you work up a sweat with all this kitchen revelry, LG's new laundry lineup features LG’s Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD) 2.0, offering precise fabric care and inverter heat pump technology for effective, low-temperature drying. Both the new LG Signature Washer & Dryer and the 29-inch LG Signature Washing Machine and Dryer pair come equipped with a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, too.