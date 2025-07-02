LG will test a new OLED production method for its TV panels

Potentially brighter, more efficient OLED TVs with less risk of burn-in

Likely to appear in niche sectors such as in-car displays first

Some time ago we reported on a new kind of TV tech called eLEAP that could solve the long-running problems with the best OLED TVs – and three years since it was announced, it looks like LG could end up putting it into production.

It's known as eLEAP, and it's an alternative way of manufacturing OLED panels. When it was announced in 2022, its focus was on small phone screens. But LG Display is looking at the tech for significantly larger displays, and that means it could be – oh yes – one giant eLEAP for TV technology.

eLEAP promises brighter, more colorful OLEDs and could potentially banish or at least significantly reduce burn-in (Image credit: JDI)

Why eLEAP could transform TVs

Conventional OLED panels are made with fine metal masks, which are thin metal plates with lots of tiny holes in them. Those masks ensure that organic material is deposited on the display substrate with pixel-perfect precision to ensure that each pixel lights up uniformly without overlapping or being poorly aligned.

eLEAP does things differently. Instead of fine metal masks it uses a lithography process to create the OLED pixels. And according to trade site The Elec, LG Display already has the appropriate equipment to trial eLEAP in its OLED facility in Paju, South Korea – and it's looking to test on TV-sized panels. Samsung Display is also reportedly testing the technology.

This is a trial, not the beginning of production: LG Display and Samsung Display may still decide not to go ahead with the tech. But it does have the potential to transform OLED manufacturing: the promise of eLEAP is that it'll offer far better efficiency for the OLED pixels, because the light-emitting area is more than doubled compared to a pixel of the same size made using the fine metal mask technique.

That means they're much more energy efficient, so you could have higher brightness without increasing power use – or use less power at the same brightness. That energy efficiency also means less heat generation – and heat is a key cause of OLED burn-in, so there'd be little danger of the higher brightness causing a burn-in problem.

There is also the potential for eLEAP to be more efficient to actually produce, which would mean cheaper OLED panels, which may mean cheaper TVs – or, at least, maybe mid-range OLEDs such as the LG C5 could finally get significantly brighter without becoming as expensive as the flagship LG G5.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, even if the trials are successful it's likely to be some time before we'll see the tech in our TVs: according to The Elec the short-term use case is in "niche OLED panels, such as those 20-inch to 30-inch in size or those used in vehicles." However, the fact that LG is testing it in panels of TV size at all is great news for its potential use in the future for better home entertainment.

Today's best LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV deals $1,396.99 $1,196.99 View Deal ends Mon, Jul 7, 2025 $1,399.99 $1,199.99 View $1,596.99 $1,496.99 View Show more