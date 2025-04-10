BenQ launches two new 4K projectors – one promises theater-grade image quality, and one brings AI processing to home projectors

180-inch screens from just 4 metres away; designed for up to 200 inches

AI-powered optimization of compressed streaming video

HDR-PRO with HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+

BenQ has announced two new 4K projectors as part of its Home Cinema Series: the premium W5850, which is designed for theater-grade large screens; and the W4100i, which promises cinema-grade visuals for home theater rooms to rival the best projectors.

The 2,600 lumen W5 is "designed for the ultimate cinematic experience". It's capable of up to 200-inch screens with a shorter throw ratio of 1.0 to 1.6. That enables it to deliver a 180-inch display from just four meters away.

The W4100i has a 3,200-lumen LED light source, Android TV and AI Cinema Calibration mode, which BenQ says ensures "cinema-grade visuals" from streaming content.

(Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ Home Cinema Series: key features

Each of the Home Cinema Series projectors meets key industry standards including 100% DCI-P3, and Delta E<3 (with high-end models such as the W5850 achieving Delta E<2).

There's BenQ's own HDR-PRO technology, which enhances contrast through multi-stage processing – Global Contrast Enhancer, Local Contrast Enhancer, and Dynamic Black – and the tech supports HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+.

There's built in noise reduction to enhance compressed streaming content, and the latest version of BenQ's AI Cinema Mode. This is a real-time image composition analyzer that dynamically adjusts HDR, color saturation and sharpness, significantly improving the appearance of the compressed video content from the major streaming services.

AI processing is big among the best TVs, but hasn't made an impact on projectors much yet – that's clearly starting to change.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, SPDIF and eARC with support Dolby Atmos and 7.1 surround sound. There's also a low-latency Fast Mode that promises a fast 17.9ms response time for movies, sports, and games.

We only have UK pricing so far, with the BenQ W4100i set for a £2,999 (about $3,890 / AU$6,225) price, while the W5850 is set to cost £4,599 (about $5,960 / AU$9,550).