If you’re going to CES, or anywhere with gadgets, you must jump on this Anker power bank charger deal
It’s a power bank and charger in one and it’s on sale
If you’re a die hard tech geek like me, post-Christmas deals deals are the last thing on your mind because CES 2024 is fast approaching. If you’re headed to Las Vegas, or if you’re traveling anywhere with a bunch of electronics, you need to have this Anker 733 2-in-1 power bank and wall charger. It’s really a perfect power device, and it’s on sale at Amazon for a great low price — only a few dollars more than the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
I used to carry multiple chargers and at least one spare power bank, but with this ANker 733, I almost never have to carry more than one. It offers two USB C ports and one USB A. When it’s plugged into a wall outlet, it charges up to 65W, powerful enough to charge the best MacBook. When it’s unplugged, working as a battery, it will charge the iPhone 15 and other new phones at up to 30W, which is a fast enough charging rate for most popular phones.
Frankly, you could buy three Anker Nano GaN chargers and a separate power bank and it would probably cost about the same. The best thing about the Anker 733 is that you can go directly from charging at the airport wall to charging in your airplane seat. You don’t even need to remove the cables from any of your phones, earpod cases, or tablets. Just pull the charger out of the outlet and now it’s a battery.
It’s amazing more power banks don’t have this capability, because it’s so obviously useful, you’ll wonder how you managed without a combo device like this. Currently, only the black and grey model is on sale, but there are other color options, including a Transformers tie-in.
If you need more power, or more portability from your power bank, check out our list of favorites among the best power banks. We tested and lived with all of the top portable chargers, and while this Anker 733 was our overall favorite, there are plenty of great options to peruse.
Anker 733 Power Bank 2-in-1: was
$99.99 now $69.99 on Amazon
The Anker 733 Power Bank is a 2-in-1 hybrid that let's you charge up to three devices, including a Pro laptop, then take it on the go as a 10,000 mAh battery pack. It's on sale at Amazon for a great low price, only a few bucks more than the lowest price we've ever seen. This is our top pick on our list of the best power banks, so if you need portable power, get it now before you need to go.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.