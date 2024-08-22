Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series seemingly revealed in leaked marketing images

Samsung has already launched plenty of devices this year – most recently the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 – but it looks like the company still has some launches on the way. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series continues to be the subject of leaks and rumors, and now we’ve seen what appear to be official marketing images of these upcoming tablets.

Android Headlines has shared images of both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra – a slate that we’ve seen several leaked images of previously – and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, which hasn’t been the subject of so many leaks.

There’s no standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 to speak of here, with both Android Headlines and some previous leaks stating that there will just be the Plus and Ultra models this year. From a naming perspective, that doesn't make much sense, but there we go.

Image 1 of 3 A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Image credit: Android Headlines) A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (Image credit: Android Headlines) A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Image credit: Android Headlines)

In any case, from these images, we can see that these upcoming tablets look much like their predecessors, complete with dual-lens cameras on the back, and a notch on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Two tablets in two colors

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is shown in silver, while the Ultra is shown in graphite, and Android Headlines speculates that those two colors – and no others – will be offered for both models, since the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series was sold in just beige and graphite.

There’s not much else to take away from these images, other than the fact that they look official, and if Samsung has produced official imagery already, then that might suggest that these tablets will launch fairly soon.

Leaks so far point to an October release date, with these slates possibly set to land alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. So, if you’ve been holding out for a high-end Samsung tablet or a mid-range Samsung phone, your wait might almost be over.

