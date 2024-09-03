The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could get a charging downgrade
From 15W down to 9W
It seems the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE must be landing soon, because shortly after passing through the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), the phone has now been spotted on another certification database.
This time, GizmoChina has spotted that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been certified by TUV Rheinland, revealing in the process that it will apparently support 25W wired charging and 9W wireless charging.
Now, 25W is the same charging speed as you’ll get from the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, so it’s a shame that seemingly hasn’t been upgraded. But it’s not a surprise either, since even the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 only charges at 25W.
What is a surprise is the 9W wireless charging, because both the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the Samsung Galaxy S24 support 15W wireless charging. So this would be a downgrade.
Wireless or reverse wireless?
Now, it’s possible that the 9W speed is actually for reverse wireless charging (which allows you to use the phone to charge other devices), especially as its FCC certification mentioned that. But 9W reverse wireless charging would make even less sense, as that would be faster than the 4.5W offered by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. So that doesn’t seem very likely.
Of the two, we’d think a wireless charging speed downgrade is more likely than a reverse wireless charging speed upgrade, but either choice would seem odd.
Of course, it’s also possible that this detail is wrong. Though that’s strange too, since certification agencies like TUV Rheinland are typically working with official information.
Still, we might find out what the phone’s actual charging speeds are fairly soon, as leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could land in October.
