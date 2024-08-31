Our first peek at the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may have come from an FCC filing

It seems the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now imminent – and thanks to a filing with the regulatory body the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US, we may now have our first proper look at the upcoming mid-ranger.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S24 FE now appears to have passed through FCC inspection, a part of the standard process for gadgets that are going on sale in the US. The phone has also previously been spotted at regulators in India.

Have a read through our Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review and you'll see that these mid-range 'Fan Edition' versions of the flagships are still well worth considering as smartphone upgrades – offering decent specs at a decent price.

And Samsung clearly thinks it's worth putting a Galaxy S24 FE handset out into the world. You might remember there was no FE version of the Samsung Galaxy S22, which launched in 2022, but it seems the series is now very much back.

What to expect

The Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The photos included in the filing don't really tell us much about the phone, but the associated documents give its dimensions as 162 mm x 77.3 mm – for comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 measures 147 mm x 70.6 mm.

It looks as though the Exynos 2400 processor is going to be powering the phone, and there will be support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and 5G, as you would expect. Reverse wireless charging tech, up to 9W, is also mentioned in the documentation.

Based on leaked renders we've already seen, it looks as though this handset is going to follow the design cues of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, although the build won't be quite as premium (and it'll cost less as a result).

Given that support documents for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have already started popping up on Samsung's websites, we shouldn't have to wait much longer for the official unveiling – and we'll of course keep you informed.