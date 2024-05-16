The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted online again, and could launch soon

Will we see the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE soon? Well, that depends on who you ask, because while a fairly recent leak suggested the Galaxy S24 FE wouldn’t launch until late 2024 or early 2025, there’s growing evidence that it might arrive sooner.

Most recently, X user Tarun Vats (via PhoneArena) claims to have spotted the first One UI test build for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on Samsung’s firmware server.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE isn’t mentioned by name here, the test build firmware is for a device with the model number SM-S721B, which is thought to be the European model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

BREAKING ‼️ Galaxy S24 FE: FIRST One UI test build spotted on the server today 👀 Build Version: S721BXXU0AXE3/S721BOXM0AXE3/S721BXXU0AXE3Model number SM-S721B is confirmed for Europe region 🇪🇺Repost 🫠 #GalaxyS #GalaxyS24FE#GalaxyS24 #OneUI#OneUI6 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/buCgu1kZmOMay 15, 2024

So, as well as this being more evidence that the phone is in the works, it’s also evidence that – unsurprisingly – it will probably be available in Europe.

As for how soon it will launch, well, that’s not entirely clear. As noted above, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might not land for many months, or even until 2025, but the existence of firmware for the phone suggests it could make its debut sooner.

It could be coming soon

The Galaxy S23 FE launched in the US on October 26 (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

We’ve also recently seen model numbers for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, as spotted online by another site. These include the European model number mentioned above, plus models for the US, Canada, and South Korea. In this instance, the name of the phone was mentioned too, and these sorts of details are things that normally appear on databases quite close to a phone’s launch.

Plus, a slightly earlier leak suggested that Samsung was planning to launch the Galaxy S24 FE this ‘summer’ (likely meaning between June and August).

So, between these three leaks, there’s evidence that we might not be waiting too long for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Perhaps, then, it will launch in July, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

But if it does launch soon, that would be earlier in the year than usual, so we wouldn’t count out a longer wait either.