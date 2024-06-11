The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could have a boring camera and a distant launch

The latest leak about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE includes two pieces of bad news, namely that we might be waiting a long time for it, and that if you’re hoping for an exciting camera it probably won’t be worth the wait.

This is according to GalaxyClub (via GSMArena), which claims that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will have a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor with 1.0μm pixels. That’s exactly the same sensor as you’ll already find in the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (as well as the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23).

Now, given that the Samsung Galaxy S24 has this sensor we’re not at all surprised by this leak. In fact this is exactly the camera we’d have expected, but it’s still slightly disappointing, since it’s a sensor Samsung has been using for a while.

It could be a long wait for the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

A possibly long wait

The other part of this latest leak relates to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s release date, which might not be for quite a while. GalaxyClub claims that the current state of the phone’s development would likely exclude a summer or early autumn launch, meaning we probably won’t see the phone until late 2024 or even early 2025.

That however is at odds with some other recent leaks, such as one that claimed the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might launch between now and August. But some other sources are in agreement that there could be a long wait for the Galaxy S24 FE. So for now we’re not sure when to expect it.

Despite the possibly disappointing camera though it could be worth the wait, as the phone’s other specs sound promising. We’ve previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might have a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery – specs that would see it variously match or beat the standard Samsung Galaxy S24.

So if you’ve been considering a Samsung Galaxy S24 and aren’t in a hurry to buy one, then you might want to wait and see what the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has to offer – of course, by the time this phone launches it might almost be time for the Samsung Galaxy S25.

