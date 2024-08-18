It looks as though the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is edging closer to launching

Just a few days ago we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be launching in October, and we've now had another indication that this mid-ranger is going to be making an appearance sooner rather than later.

According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy S24 FE has made its way through the certification process at the Buearu of Indian Standards (BIS), which is a compulsory step for gadgets before they go on sale to consumers in that country.

The product number used in the BIS filing is the same as we saw used on a support page on Samsung's own site. It would seem that all the preparations are being put in place for the launch of this cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy S24.

If you're new to the FE (Fan Edition) series, it's the label Samsung uses for more affordable versions of its flagships. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in October 2023, so we're getting close to the point where a successor is due.

The rumors so far

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Finally, here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS24FE (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!😏On behalf of @GizNext 👉🏻 https://t.co/eZy8FYdRmI pic.twitter.com/kDeSi1GIxFJune 15, 2024

We've already heard plenty in the way of rumors when it comes to the Galaxy S24 FE. It's apparently going to get a bigger battery and a brighter display compared to the Galaxy S23 FE model, which would be two worthwhile upgrades.

However, there has also been talk that the camera setup on the new phone is going to be exactly the same as it is on the current model – so don't expect much improvement in terms of the photo and video capture capabilities.

An October 2024 launch is something that's been mentioned before, and would fit in with last year's schedule. We didn't actually get a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE – perhaps because the Galaxy S21 FE arrived rather late in January 2022.

We've even seen leaked renders showing off the look of the Galaxy S24 FE, and it looks as though there are going to be several colors to choose from. As soon as Samsung makes any of this official, we'll let you know.