There might not be a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, and that’s a good thing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE only landed back in January, so we’re not expecting to see a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE anytime soon – but we might not see one at all according to a new leak.

Lanzuk (the leaker) posted on Naver (a South Korean blogging site), claiming that there’s currently no development firmware for the phone, and that it’s likely we won’t see the handset this year.

That doesn’t rule out a launch in 2023, which could make sense since the Galaxy S21 FE already landed this year (although only because it was delayed from an expected October launch), but the leaker adds that this situation is similar to that with the Galaxy Note line before it was officially canceled.

So it’s possible that there won’t be a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE at all, or even that the whole line is being killed off.

Of course, this is just one claim from one source, but another leaker, @chunvn8888, recently claimed that the Galaxy S22 FE “is not even in development just yet”. That doesn’t mean it’s not coming, but again it does suggest that it might not be coming this year.

On the other hand, we have previously heard a couple of leaks about the phone suggesting that it is in the works, as they mention the chipset the phone might use, so right now we’re not certain who to believe.

Opinion: the Samsung Galaxy S FE line doesn’t make sense

While it’s unclear whether Samsung is canceling the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, it would probably make sense for it to do so, as the phone itself likely wouldn’t make for a very sensible purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched a year after the Samsung Galaxy S21 and had largely similar specs, and while the launch price was lower than for the standard model, the S21 had been available long enough that it was easy to find it discounted below the S21 FE’s price.

That’s a problem, given that if anything the FE is positioned as being at the bottom of the Galaxy S line, although in the case of the S21 FE the issue wasn’t quite as pronounced as it was with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

So Samsung probably should stop making these phones altogether; either that or find a way to differentiate them more clearly from the rest of the Galaxy S line.

Via Notebookcheck and Dohyun Kim