Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may have revealed the affordable foldable's design

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE have emerged

It's rumored to be a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 7

The design is similar to the 2024 Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung is expected to unveil a more affordable flip foldable phone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the middle of this year, and an extended set of leaked renders have now given us more of an idea of its design.

The renders were created by @OnLeaks and posted at SammyGuru, and are based on leaked information from Samsung's supply chain. There's a good chance this is what the phone will look like, though nothing is certain until it's official.

It seems the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 that launched last year in terms of its design – although it will be a little thicker than the flagship flip foldable that came before it.

To get it at a lower price point, Samsung may try and save some money with the materials and the internal components of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: the rumors are it might come with the Samsung Exynos 2400 processor inside, which also powers some Galaxy S24 models.

Two Flips this year?

Hey #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip7FE (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @sammygurus 👉🏻 https://t.co/e8B9rX61Gi pic.twitter.com/uEsdO1GvGHMarch 28, 2025

Right now we don't have much idea how much cheaper the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is going to be than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 – and we're not sure on the name, either. It may simply be called the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

As for the design, it's perhaps no bad thing that it follows the Galaxy Z Flip 6 so closely. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review we described the design as "solid", "refined", and "durable", so there isn't much wrong with it.

It's interesting that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is apparently following the same cover screen design as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, because the flagship model for this year – the Galaxy Z Flip 7 – is rumored to have a full-size cover screen that expands around the cameras too.

Another rumor we've heard about the flagship model is that it'll get a bigger battery packed inside. We're expecting all these handsets to launch in July, a year after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were unveiled.