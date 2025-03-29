Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may have revealed the affordable foldable's design

A familiar look

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a table
(Image credit: Samsung)
  • Leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE have emerged
  • It's rumored to be a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 7
  • The design is similar to the 2024 Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung is expected to unveil a more affordable flip foldable phone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the middle of this year, and an extended set of leaked renders have now given us more of an idea of its design.

The renders were created by @OnLeaks and posted at SammyGuru, and are based on leaked information from Samsung's supply chain. There's a good chance this is what the phone will look like, though nothing is certain until it's official.

It seems the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 that launched last year in terms of its design – although it will be a little thicker than the flagship flip foldable that came before it.

To get it at a lower price point, Samsung may try and save some money with the materials and the internal components of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: the rumors are it might come with the Samsung Exynos 2400 processor inside, which also powers some Galaxy S24 models.

Two Flips this year?

Right now we don't have much idea how much cheaper the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is going to be than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 – and we're not sure on the name, either. It may simply be called the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

As for the design, it's perhaps no bad thing that it follows the Galaxy Z Flip 6 so closely. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review we described the design as "solid", "refined", and "durable", so there isn't much wrong with it.

It's interesting that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is apparently following the same cover screen design as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, because the flagship model for this year – the Galaxy Z Flip 7 – is rumored to have a full-size cover screen that expands around the cameras too.

Another rumor we've heard about the flagship model is that it'll get a bigger battery packed inside. We're expecting all these handsets to launch in July, a year after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were unveiled.

David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

