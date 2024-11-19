Fresh Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE rumors predict display boost for affordable foldable

Credible rumors have again predicted the launch of a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Foldable tipped to land in 2025 with the same display as the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Price drop could be achieved with downgraded camera and processor

The best Foldable phones bring some of the most interesting smartphone innovations we’ve seen in years but their high price makes them fairly inaccessible. Fortunately, there are signs that could change in 2025 with new rumors again predicting the release of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition.

A Galaxy Z Flip FE has been expected for some time, and now Ross Young – a supply chain specialist with a strong track record for leaks – said that “it looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025.”

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 folds like a clamshell and can morph between a pocket-sized square and a full S24 Plus in terms of screen size – though its cameras aren’t quite as impressive despite it costing a little more than the Plus at $1,099.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,799 (256GB storage / 12GB RAM). Samsung’s Fan Edition or FE phones are usually cheaper versions of its existing flagship boasting a few premium features mixed with some downgrades at a lower price.

As expected, Young later teased that while some elements – such as the display – are likely to match the Z Flip 7 (which is expected to land next year) “the camera and processor could be different.” We’re reading “different” here as worse, but an uncompromised screen would be a good start.

The cheap foldable we've been wanting?

Will the Flip FE live up to Samsung's other Fan Editions (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

As with all leaks we should take these comments with a pinch of salt, but we’re cautiously optimistic that the Galaxy Z Flip FE could help get foldables into more people’s hands in 2025 if it arrives.

A big question will be that price vs performance debate. FE phones have to come with downgrades at their reduced price, but the full-powered Galaxy Z Flip phones already come with a few downgrades at a higher price – with the added cost being justified by their unique display design. The Flip FE model – if Samsung isn’t careful – could then end up with compromised features at a price that still feels high.

Given Samsung's AI focus we expect the Galaxy Z Flip FE would be Gemini-compatible even if it uses a worse chipset than the Flip 7, but we’re a little concerned to hear its cameras might face a downgrade as this was already a weak point of the 6.

We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung delivers in 2025, but while there's plenty a Flip FE could get wrong, a cheaper foldable would be a step in the right direction. So if you’ve been waiting to get a foldable, next year could be your year.