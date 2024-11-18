The Samsung Galaxy S25 could get a major spec boost for no extra cost

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup is rumored to launch at the same price as the current-gen S24 family

Another leak points to the entire lineup launching with 12GB of RAM

Samsung has yet to officially announce any details of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra

New rumors suggest that the next generation of flagship Samsung phones could receive a major spec boost without commanding higher price tags.

In a now-deleted post, noted leaker Jukanlosreve (via Sammy Fans) shared that the Samsung Galaxy S25 family will cost the same as the current-generation S24 lineup. That would mean starting prices of $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 for the S25, $999 / £999 / AU$1,699 for the S25 Plus, and $1,299 / £1,249 / AU$2,199 for the S25 Ultra.

Sammy Fans also suggests that the Galaxy S25 could start with 128GB of storage, with the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra each starting with 256GB of storage – again, that's the same as the current lineup.

Though not yet confirmed, it’s always nice to see phone makers keep their product prices stable, especially given the multiple factors that typically push manufacturers to increase them, such as inflation, changing production costs, and popular expectations of new features.

As for what new upgrade Samsung fans will reportedly get for those same-as-last-year prices, a Geekbench report publicized by GSMArena records the base model Galaxy S25 as sporting 12GB of RAM, suggesting the rest of the lineup will come equipped with at least this much memory, too.

And, as with the current lineup, we expect to see a top-tier variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

More RAM is always a welcome addition for multitasking and AI, and Galaxy AI now forms a core part of Samsung’s mobile platform. It’s reasonable to suggest an additional 4GB of RAM could offer noticeable improvements in both departments.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additional RAM could also make Samsung Dex – the desktop mode that activates when certain Samsung Galaxy phones are linked to a monitor – a more appealing proposition.

For the moment, the above remains steeped in rumors and speculation – we’ve not heard anything on the Galaxy S25 lineup from Samsung directly – but with a January release date tipped by leakers, we'd expect to hear the first murmurs soon.

Until then, we’ve got our eyes on the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors. For all the official updates as we hear them, be sure to keep up with our Samsung phones coverage.