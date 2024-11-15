The Samsung Galaxy S25 could launch a day earlier than previously rumored, and more spec details have now leaked

News
Possibly landing on January 22

Samsung Galaxy S24 hands on handheld back straight white
The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)
  • A new leak points to a January 22 announcement date
  • We've also heard again that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a 5,000mAh battery
  • And the Samsung Galaxy S25 has been benchmarked with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Just yesterday a leak suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 would land on January 23, but now a new leak points to a launch one day earlier, on January 22.

This latest leak comes from Max Jambor, who posted the date on X and has a solid track record for Samsung leaks.

So, which leak is correct? Potentially both of them, as yesterday’s leak came from South Korea, so would be referring to the date in Korea, albeit with the launch itself tipped to happen in San Francisco. Given the 17-hour time difference between the two locations, that would likely mean that the event happens on January 22 in San Francisco, but January 23 in South Korea.

That would also probably make the announcement date January 22 in the UK, so for our purposes, January 22 is likely more accurate. Of course, it’s possible that neither of these leaks is correct, but with them basically lining up with each other and there being no conflicting leaks, we’d say there’s a good chance that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be unveiled on January 22.

The battery and a benchmark

This isn’t the only new Samsung Galaxy S25 leak though, as leaker Roland Quandt has claimed on Threads that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a battery capacity that will be rated at 4,855mAh and marketed as 5,000mAh.

That’s in line with a previous Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery leak, so this too is quite possibly accurate, and would mean the same capacity battery as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

A Geekbench listing for the Samsung Galaxy S25

(Image credit: Geekbench / @Jukanlosreve)

Finally, the base Samsung Galaxy S25 has been spotted on Geekbench by leaker @Jukanlosreve. The listing is for a South Korean model and shows it using a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Often, Samsung equips South Korean units of the base Galaxy S models with an Exynos chipset, so the fact that this seemingly isn’t happening with the Galaxy S25 is more evidence that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used worldwide.

The benchmark also mentions 12GB of RAM, but its single-core score of 2,481 and multi-core score of 8,658 are quite a bit lot lower than the scores we saw in a recent Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark.

That’s odd, given that the two phones are seemingly using the same chipset, and that both were benchmarked with 12GB of RAM. So, for now, we wouldn’t read too much into either benchmark result, but if the Samsung Galaxy S25 line really does land on January 22, then we should find out exactly how powerful these phones are before long.

James Rogerson
James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.