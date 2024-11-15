The Samsung Galaxy S25 could launch a day earlier than previously rumored, and more spec details have now leaked

A new leak points to a January 22 announcement date

We've also heard again that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a 5,000mAh battery

And the Samsung Galaxy S25 has been benchmarked with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Just yesterday a leak suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 would land on January 23, but now a new leak points to a launch one day earlier, on January 22.

This latest leak comes from Max Jambor, who posted the date on X and has a solid track record for Samsung leaks.

So, which leak is correct? Potentially both of them, as yesterday’s leak came from South Korea, so would be referring to the date in Korea, albeit with the launch itself tipped to happen in San Francisco. Given the 17-hour time difference between the two locations, that would likely mean that the event happens on January 22 in San Francisco, but January 23 in South Korea.

That would also probably make the announcement date January 22 in the UK, so for our purposes, January 22 is likely more accurate. Of course, it’s possible that neither of these leaks is correct, but with them basically lining up with each other and there being no conflicting leaks, we’d say there’s a good chance that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be unveiled on January 22.

The battery and a benchmark

This isn’t the only new Samsung Galaxy S25 leak though, as leaker Roland Quandt has claimed on Threads that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a battery capacity that will be rated at 4,855mAh and marketed as 5,000mAh.

That’s in line with a previous Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery leak, so this too is quite possibly accurate, and would mean the same capacity battery as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

(Image credit: Geekbench / @Jukanlosreve)

Finally, the base Samsung Galaxy S25 has been spotted on Geekbench by leaker @Jukanlosreve. The listing is for a South Korean model and shows it using a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Often, Samsung equips South Korean units of the base Galaxy S models with an Exynos chipset, so the fact that this seemingly isn’t happening with the Galaxy S25 is more evidence that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used worldwide.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The benchmark also mentions 12GB of RAM, but its single-core score of 2,481 and multi-core score of 8,658 are quite a bit lot lower than the scores we saw in a recent Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark.

That’s odd, given that the two phones are seemingly using the same chipset, and that both were benchmarked with 12GB of RAM. So, for now, we wouldn’t read too much into either benchmark result, but if the Samsung Galaxy S25 line really does land on January 22, then we should find out exactly how powerful these phones are before long.