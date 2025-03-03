The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have even smaller bezels - and that could mean an even bigger display

A tipster has claimed the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with shrunken bezels

This could allow for a 7-inch display on the rumored flagship phone

The tipster also suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra won't get an under-display camera

It’s been a busy year for Samsung already, with the release of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, a refreshed lineup of mid-range handsets, and the reveal of the still-mysterious Galaxy S25 Edge.

However, that’s not stopped speculation about the future of Samsung’s mobile portfolio, not least regarding next year’s rumored highest-end model, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. In fact, a new rumor suggests that one of the most impressive aspects of the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be getting even better with its next iteration.

According to tipster PandaFlash, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature even thinner bezels than its current-gen counterpart. The bezels of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra were already visibly reduced from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, allowing the newer phone to attain a display size of 6.9 inches without a noticeable change to its overall dimensions.

If Samsung is able to achieve a similar improvement this year, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be the first modern flagship slab phone to feature a 7-inch display.

As SammyFans notes, PandaFlash hinted at the bezel reduction in the reply section of a post concerning the rumored Galaxy S26’s selfie camera.

Though other rumors had pointed to the chance of an under-display camera (UDC) for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, PandaFlash seems adamant this won't be happening.

As the post (and our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review) notes, a UDC can’t offer the same performance as a regular punch-hole selfie camera, which is as good a reason as any to hold off on implementing one.

PandaFlash didn’t offer much in the way of context or sources for these claims – we have reported on their tips before during the build-up to the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s release, but these weren’t quite on the money. It’s worth taking these new rumors with a healthy does of skepticism.

With that all said, there’s nothing too outlandish about suggesting Samsung may be able to reduce the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s bezels and fit it with a regular selfie camera – we’re not talking about a drastic redesign or internal overhaul here, and it’s still likely to be one of the best Samsung phones at launch.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? Would a thinner bezel be reason enough to upgrade? Let us know in the comments.