The expected colors for all three Samsung Galaxy S25 phones just leaked again

Another list of Galaxy S25 colors has leaked

The shades could vary from the Galaxy S24 handsets

Previous rumors have been contradictory

We're not far off the expected January 2025 launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones, and the leaks around these three handsets continue – with the most recent giving us more of an idea about the color options that are coming.

Well-known tipster Evan Blass has gone on record as saying the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus handsets (codenamed PA1 and PA2 respectively) will be available in Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow shades.

As for the Galaxy S25 Ultra (PA3), we can look forward to that particular phone being available in Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Silver when it makes its official debut next year.

As Android Headlines notes, all of those colors are likely to be the basic options, with additional colors available less widely. Sometimes the shades you can get the flagship Galaxy phones in depends on where you are in the world.

Changing color choices

We may see some new shades for the Ultra model (Image credit: Future)

For comparison, the basic colors for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, and Marble Gray, and then you've got Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange available through Samsung's website.

When it comes to the Galaxy S24 Ultra – see our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for details – the choices are Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, with Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange available online.

There's some variation coming next year then, and some discrepancy between the color names we heard rumored last month – though the actual colors themselves seem to line up (Mint and Sparkling Green could well be the same shade, for example).

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another leak earlier in October, from a reputable source, pointed to Black, Blue, Green, and Titanium for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which doesn't exactly match this new leak. It's possible that Samsung is still deciding which options to go forward with.