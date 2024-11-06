Waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S25? Don't expect much of a RAM upgrade

RAM specs for the Galaxy S25 have been predicted

The standard model could lose its 12GB option

16GB of RAM is expected on the S25 Ultra model

The Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks aren't showing any signs of stopping – with the flagship series expected to make an appearance in January – and the latest rumor suggests we won't be getting much of a RAM upgrade this time around.

This is a tip from well-known leaker @Jukanlosreve, who suggests that the standard Galaxy S25 will have 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S25 Plus will have 12GB of RAM, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have either 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 that launched in January 2024 features either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has 12GB of RAM, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM.

In other words, the Ultra model may be getting a bump in terms of what's available, if you go for the 1TB storage option, but there's no change elsewhere – and the standard model might even lose the 12GB RAM option.

To be confirmed

Not confirmed. Vanilla 8 Plus 12 Ultra 12/16 (1TB)November 5, 2024

While this source has a decent record as far as leaks go, they do add that these specs are "not confirmed" – so take them as possibilities rather than certainties for the time being. It could be the case that Samsung is still finalizing its plans.

Earlier rumors suggested that the standard Galaxy S25 model would be getting a bump up to 12GB of RAM across all variants, and a 16GB of RAM option for the Ultra model is also something that we've heard talk of before. The 12GB for the Plus model has been mentioned more than once as well.

While we're still unsure about the RAM that's going to be on offer here, it should be a clearer picture when it comes to the processor inside: it's almost certain that all three Galaxy S25 models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, in every region.

The only sliver of doubt is that some Geekbench 6 listings for an international variant of the Plus model, spotted by X user @sondesix, have suggested it may get a 10-core Exynos chip instead.

As far as aesthetics go, don't expect too much in the way of design changes. While the Galaxy S25 Ultra could well have a more rounded look than its predecessor, there are unlikely to be many design tweaks elsewhere.