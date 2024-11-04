New Samsung Galaxy S25 case leaks hint at the designs for all three phones

Cases for the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra have leaked

There are minor design changes from the current models

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to have a more rounded shape

The Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks and rumors aren't showing any signs of stopping – ahead of an official launch expected in January 2025 – and the most recent sneak preview of this series comes courtesy of three phone case leaks.

As posted by reputable tipster Roland Quandt, the cases give us some ideas about the designs for the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – replacing the same three models in the Galaxy S24 series.

Some of the design choices we can see here back up previous rumors: the case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example, features corners that are more rounded than they are on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a change that we'd already heard was coming.

We can also see the button placement is the same as on the current models – so unlike the iPhone 16, the Samsung Galaxy S25 won't be getting any new buttons this time around. Any design changes that are included are expected to be pretty minor.

Rear cameras

S25, S25+, S25U silicon covers (third party) pic.twitter.com/V9yajt8aFXNovember 4, 2024

As these cases have cut-outs for the rear cameras, we can see the camera modules are going to more or less follow the same format as this year's models: triple-lens rear cameras for the S25 and S25 Plus, and a quad-lens rear camera for the S25 Ultra.

Our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review will tell you that the current camera setup is an impressive one in terms of captured photo and video quality. Two of the four cameras are apparently in line for an upgrade next time around.

We've already seen from several leaks – including the appearance of three dummy units – that the 2025 flagship Galaxy phones will look very similar to the 2024 versions, though it looks as though the updated models are going to be slightly thinner.

Phone manufacturers usually provide schematic information to accessory makers ahead of time, so they can get their wares ready for launch day, so we can be reasonably certain that the Samsung Galaxy S25 designs are going to match the cases shown here.