Unofficial render may show how the Galaxy S25 Ultra compares to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

When it comes to the best Samsung phones, our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review will tell you that it's one of the models up near the very top of the list – and newly leaked, unofficial renders give us a better idea of the changes coming with the 2025 model.

A picture posted by well-known tipster Ice Universe shows the Ultra version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 next to the equivalent Galaxy S24 model. Apparently, the new phone will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, due to tweaks to the metal frame.

We can also clearly see the corners of the device are becoming more rounded, something that's been mentioned in previous leaks. It would seem the boxy, angular look is out, and the curved, rounded look is in for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If these changes are indeed applied, it would mean the Ultra model looks much more like the standard and Plus models. However, there would still be several features to keep it distinct, including support for the S Pen stylus.

Design changes

S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra This is the most direct contrast. The S25U has removed the thick and heavy metal middle frame, which makes it look thinner and lighter. pic.twitter.com/t3G0xBdcVYSeptember 15, 2024

From what we've already heard about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it sounds as though the handset is going to come with a frame that's more rounded front to back, making it more comfortable to hold in the hand.

We've also already seen leaked renders that match up with the new picture above. While the design changes don't look to be huge, the change in frame shape would make it easy to spot the difference between a Galaxy S24 Ultra and a Galaxy S25 Ultra.

There's also been talk that Samsung will shrink the bezels on the new model, meaning it boasts a larger screen – perhaps stretching 6.86 inches from corner to corner, which would be a small increase on the 6.8-inch display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rumors continue to swirl around the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and we're also expecting a processor bump and perhaps better battery life too. If Samsung sticks to its 2024 schedule in 2025, the Galaxy S25 phones should show up in January.