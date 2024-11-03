The Galaxy S25 could be the first Samsung flagship phone to get seamless updates

Seamless (A/B) updates tipped for the Galaxy S25

Streamlines the process of updating a device

First introduced by Google back in 2016

We're getting closer to the expected January launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25, and the latest rumor around this phone series suggests it'll be getting an upgrade in terms of how updates are applied at the most fundamental level.

As per tipster @chunvn8888 (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S25 phones will get A/B updates, also known as seamless updates. These updates cover new Android versions as well as more minor security patches and fixes.

The A/B name refers to the way the next software update (B) is downloaded and set up on a separate storage partition while the current software (A) carries on running. Most of the heavy lifting is done behind the scenes while you carry on using your phone.

A reboot is still required to apply the update, but the restart happens more quickly – a lot of the installation work is already done, so you don't have to spend as much time watching a progress bar move across the screen.

Getting with the program

S25 series support A/B updateNovember 1, 2024

Google introduced the option of A/B updates for Android all the way back in 2016, so it's taken some time for Samsung to get around to introducing it on the Galaxy series – if the prediction turns out to be accurate.

However, the Galaxy S25 wouldn't be the first Samsung phone to get this functionality: it's also available on the Samsung Galaxy A55 that launched earlier this year. It would be the first time it had shown up on a flagship Samsung phone, however.

As SamMobile points out, A/B support needs to be built in at the hardware level – it's not something that can be added to a handset at a later date. Either a phone has A/B capabilities or it doesn't, for the lifespan of the device.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We should see three Galaxy S25 phones show up in January, if Samsung copies its 2024 launch schedule in 2025. There have been plenty of leaks already, covering everything from the predicted color options to key internal specs.