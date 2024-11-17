The original two-year period for free Emergency SOS Satellite features on the iPhone has expired – but Apple hasn't started charging yet

Satellite features were originally only free for two years

Another 12 free months were added last November

Questions remain about long-term access to these features

We've just hit the two-year anniversary of the debut of Emergency SOS via Satellite on the iPhone 14 – and although Apple originally said the service would only be free for two years, it remains free to access, with a year's extension added last November.

The milestone was noted by MacRumors and others, and it's worth highlighting because it raises the question of what Apple plans to do with this in the long term. The official support page for the feature still states that "Emergency SOS via Satellite is free for two years after the activation of an iPhone 14 or later".

Although Apple has apparently always planned to get users to cover the cost of satellite connectivity, the problem with starting to charge money to access it is that it can quite literally save someone's life – so it's not quite the same as forgetting to renew your Netflix or Spotify subscription.

With the Google Pixel 9 series now offering a similar feature and Samsung expected to follow suit next year, it's something all the major phone makers are having to weigh up. Either they absorb the cost themselves, or charge users money for it.

Extra features

The Pixel 9 phones offer satellite connectivity too (Image credit: Future)

The satellite connectivity launched alongside the iPhone 14 in 2022 have been expanded upon since then. The feature has rolled out in more countries, and now includes the option to get roadside assistance via satellite (in addition to contacting the emergency services).

With the introduction of iOS 18, Apple added the ability to message anyone you like via a satellite connection, if you don't have a cell or Wi-Fi signal. Again, the feature was advertised for being free for two years, though Apple has never given any indication of the pricing structure that might eventually be introduced.

It's possible that some of those extra features, such as roadside assistance and satellite messaging, will eventually need a subscription – while the emergency SOS capabilities, which might just save your life one day, remain free. For now though, Apple hasn't gone on the record about what might happen.

In November 2025, the free period for both iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 owners will be coming to an end, so we'll see what happens then – and whether or not satellite options get bundled together with an Apple One subscription.