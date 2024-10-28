Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 codenames have leaked, along with a mysterious third model

There’s little doubt that we’ll see a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 2025 – and any lingering doubts now appear to have been dispelled, as codenames for these phones have leaked.

GalaxyClub (via GSMArena) claims to have received information about these phones, stating that they’re in the works with codenames of B7 (for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7), and Q7 (for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7).

So far, so unsurprising; but alongside these, GalaxyClub claims there’s also a device with the codename Q7M.

So what could this be? The site doesn’t claim to know, other than suggesting that it could be some variation on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it puts forward two possibilities. One is that this is the rumored tri-fold Samsung foldable phone, although we’d think that would launch as a completely different model, rather than as a variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The other suggestion GalaxyClub makes is that this could be a special-edition model, like we’ve recently seen with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which is currently exclusive to South Korea. But that phone was codenamed Q6A, following on from the Q6-codenamed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. So logically a successor would have the codename Q7A, not Q7M.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is a slimmer, slightly better Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Samsung)

Affordable or ultra-premium?

So what else could it be? The other two possibilities we can think of are either a relatively low-cost Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, or perhaps an ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra.

Of those, the latter might be more likely, since Samsung recently said it has no plans to launch a cheap Galaxy Z Fold model. But really this could be anything – or nothing at all, if this leak turns out to be wrong.

We might get more of an idea in July or August, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and at least the standard model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, are expected to land.