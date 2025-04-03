The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s rumored delay could be due to technical issues, and there’s a chance it won’t launch at all
Further testing is apparently needed
- The Galaxy S25 Edge has apparently been delayed due to technical issues
- It might now launch in May or June, in line with other recent claims
- But there's seemingly the possibility that it could be canceled entirely
Just yesterday, we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been postponed from a planned launch in mid-April to sometime in May or June, and while sources at the time suggested this was not due to any problems with the phone itself, we’re now hearing that Samsung might be facing technical issues after all.
In a report for WinFuture, reputable leaker Roland Quandt claims that “sources close to Samsung” have confirmed that the delay is due to “technical reasons” and that further testing of the phone is necessary.
They didn’t specify what these technical issues might be, but Quandt seems under the impression that they could be significant, stating that it is “questionable whether Samsung will bring the S25 Edge to market at all.”
Its prospects aren't promising
Quandt sounded similarly bleak about the phone's prospects across a couple of Bluesky posts, saying in one that they “wonder if Sammy might even decide to cancel it overall” and in another that “the official pics I posted earlier could well be the only ones we'll ever see.”
It would seem surprising for Samsung to cancel the Galaxy S25 Edge at the last minute, especially since the company has already teased the device, but this certainly doesn’t sound promising for the Edge’s prospects.
With the phone still potentially landing within the next few months, we’ll probably hear more soon – and if we don’t, that in itself could be a good sign that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been canceled.
You might also like
- Best Samsung phones: top Galaxy handsets ranked
- All three rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in ‘official’ images
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After 3 weeks with Samsung's Galaxy A56, I'm closer than ever to ditching my iPhone for Android
Bad news, foldable fans – the rumored Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone could be harder to get hold of than we first thought