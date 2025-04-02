The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might not be so close to launch after all

No longer landing in April?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
(Image credit: Future/Viktoria Shilets)
  • Several different sources have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been delayed
  • It was reportedly set for an April 15 launch, but it now might not land until May or June
  • The reason for the delay is unclear, but rumors suggest it isn't a quality issue

Just yesterday (April 1) we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch as soon as April 15, but now it seems that’s unlikely, with numerous sources saying the phone has been delayed.

According to leakers @UniverseIce and Max Jambor, and South Korean site ET News, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is currently set to land in either May or June.

These latest rumors mention that Samsung had originally planned a launch on April 15, so that leak may not have been totally wrong; but for whatever reason, Samsung has apparently decided to delay the launch.

A political sideshow?

The reason for the delay isn’t clear though, with ET News claiming that it isn’t due to quality issues, and speculating that it might instead be so that the impeachment trial of South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol, which is set to begin on April 4, doesn’t take attention away from the launch.

While we always take leaks with a pinch of salt – especially when the source is uncertain of the reason behind particular information – in this case we’d say a May or June launch is more likely than April 15, since at least three separate sources have made this claim.

There’s not much else in the way of new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge information, but ET News has in the same piece echoed previous reports in saying that it will be priced somewhere between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

That would make it a moderately expensive phone – so if nothing else a month or two’s delay gives you more time to save up for it.

