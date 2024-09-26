Samsung Galaxy S24 FE preorders are live: where to buy the latest mid-range flagship

Android phone fans take note - Samsung Galaxy S24 FE preorders have just gone live at the official Samsung Store, with the devices starting at just $699 / £649 for the baseline 128GB model.

Alongside a massive focus on the excellent 'Galaxy AI' suite of software features, the new Galaxy S24 FE also brings a powerful Ray-Tracing-ready Exynos 2400e chipset, an expanded 4,700mAh battery, and a massive 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED - the biggest we've ever seen on an FE 'Series' chipset. We've included a more detailed overview of the device just below, and you can also check out our main Galaxy S24 FE hub page for a full, in-depth deep dive into the device.

Regarding opening deals, Samsung currently offers a great trade-in rebate of up to $400 / £350 off and additional for the Galaxy Buds FE when you bundle them in with the device. As of writing, we haven't spotted any other carriers with Galaxy S24 FE preorder deals, but we'll update this page as soon as they go live. We've spotted that AT&T is set to go live with Galaxy S24 FE preorders on October 3rd when the device officially releases. We assume other carriers will follow suit.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE preorders are live

Samsung US: up to $400 off with trade in, plus get 50% off Galaxy Buds FE when you bundle

Samsung's opening deal is standard fare from the official retailer but worth checking out regardless of whether you're looking for an unlocked or carrier device. First up, you'll be able to trade in an old device for a rebate of up to $400, which is enough to bring the device down to just $249 upfront. You'll also be able to bundle the latest Galaxy Buds FE earbuds for half price, which is a handy little accessory deal. Note that first-time purchases can also get an additional $50 off with the Samsung app.

Samsung UK: up to £350 off with a trade in, plus get 20% off Galaxy Buds when you bundle

Over in the UK, Samsung's opening deal offers a decent trade-in rebate of up to £350 - enough to knock the device down to just £299. In addition, you'll also be able to get 20% off a pair of Galaxy Buds3 or Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Samsung's slightly higher-end buds.

What's new with the Galaxy S24 FE?

(Image credit: Samsung)

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is all about AI, bringing Samsung's class-leading Galaxy AI features to a mid-range mobile that's much easier on the wallet than the standard S24 series. Samsung's expansive range of AI features spans a wide range of productivity and everyday applications and includes useful things like improved search results, live translation, myriad photo editing tools, and even text prompts and generation.

Of course, it's not just the new AI features that make the S24 FE a worthy option if you're looking for a flagship on a budget. Alongside a 50MP main lens line-up, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto lens, the S24 FE also features an excellent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display capable of up to a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate. That's the biggest display on an FE device yet - and you're also getting a slightly bigger 4,700mAh battery.

