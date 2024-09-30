Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak may give us an idea of the new design

The Galaxy S24 series, with the Ultra on the right

New phones mean new phone cases as well, and as we count down towards January and the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 range we've got a leaked look at a case that could potentially be wrapping around the Ultra model.

It comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe, and it corroborates some of the other leaks we've seen up to this point – including the unofficial renders showing off sides and corners that are much more rounded than they are on the current model.

The rear camera array layout is also revealed by the molding of this transparent case, a layout we've previously seen in earlier camera leaks, and which looks pretty similar to the camera array on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra,.

Even if the camera layout is the same, that doesn't mean the cameras themselves won't be improved: a 200MP primary camera, 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a secondary 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera are apparently on the way next year.

Familiar looks

September 30, 2024

Elsewhere on this case, everything is where you would expect it to be. We've got the volume buttons, the power button, the gap for the USB-C port down at the bottom, and the grille for the speaker.

In other words, don't expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra to look a whole lot different to the Galaxy S24 Ultra – although alongside the rounded corners, we are anticipating an asymmetrical frame front to back, for a more comfortable hold in the hand.

Other upgrades may well come on the inside: a couple of days ago we heard a repeat of the rumor that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be getting 16GB of RAM as standard, up from the 12GB of RAM in the current Ultra model.

All will be revealed in January 2025, if Samsung sticks to the same schedule as it did this year. We're once again expecting three models to show up – a standard S25 model, as well as Plus and Ultra versions – likely with a host of AI features on board (which might not be free forever).