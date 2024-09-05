Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 with extra Galaxy AI is rolling out to older phones now – here's what it does

Samsung's new foldables were first in line for One UI 6.1.1

When the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 were officially unveiled in July, they came with a new One UI 6.1.1 update that included a fresh set of Galaxy AI features. Now, that update is heading to other flagship Samsung phones too.

The roll-out was first spotted by SamMobile, picking up on user reports that the One UI 6.1.1 update was turning up on Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets in South Korea, Samsung's home country.

Samsung then helpfully confirmed the news that it had indeed started to push out One UI 6.1.1 – not just to the Galaxy S24 phones but also to the Galaxy S23 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. North America and Europe get the update from September 9.

As per previous reports, older handsets from 2022 could also be in line for One UI 6.1.1, but Samsung hasn't been specific about this, or about which of the new Galaxy AI features might be supported on the older hardware.

What's included

Sketch to Image turns your sketches into AI pictures (Image credit: Samsung)

Most of the improvements coming with One UI 6.1.1 center on Galaxy AI features, including the Sketch to Image tool that creates AI art from your scribbles. You can also produce AI images based on your own photos, via Portrait Studio.

With the new update you'll also be able to access real-time interpretation across multiple calling apps, including Google Meet and WhatsApp. Continuing on the translation theme, the same capability is available for live spoken audio.

Inside the Samsung Notes app, spoken audio can be recorded and transcribed at the same time, while another part of the update enables you to summarize and translate PDF files. Another neat trick: wallpapers that change depending on the time of day and the weather.

It's well worth getting it installed if you have a compatible handset, and you can check for the update via Software update in the Settings menu. Note that the update still shows as One UI 6.1, unless you're using one of Samsung's foldable phones.