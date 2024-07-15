Samsung's latest Galaxy AI features tipped to be heading to these older phones

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with its latest One UI 6.1.1 software on board – complete with the newest Galaxy AI upgrades – and we've now got a better idea about which other Galaxy phones might also be in line for the update.

As per a leak from @tarunvats33 on social media (lent weight by well-known tipster @UniverseIce), the One UI 6.1.1 update is heading to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S24 handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

In addition, the software is set to eventually reach the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets – so devices going back to 2022, essentially.

It's unclear where this information has come from, so don't take it as confirmation until there's an official announcement from Samsung – but it would make sense that phones and tablets from the last couple of years would be eligible for One UI 6.1.1.

The One UI 6.1.1 difference

Samsung first introduced Galaxy AI with the S24 series of phones at the start of the year, and the main upgrades in its One UI 6.1.1 software are all to do with artificial intelligence features on top of what was already available.

For example, there's a Sketch to Image feature that converts your basic digital scribblings into a fully realized AI-generated picture, as well as Portrait Studio for applying AI enhancements to any portrait shot you've got on your phone.

The Live Translation feature works with more apps in One UI 6.1.1, as does the Composer for generating text with AI. Meanwhile, Samsung Notes gets the same transcription, translation, and summarizing options available in Voice Recorder.

When you get the software update, you'll also see that there's a new Galaxy AI menu in Settings. Other improvements are specific to certain handsets, including new widgets for the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.