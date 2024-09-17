Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak shows it could beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max on bezels

Apple has managed to shrink down the display bezel size on its new iPhone 16 Pro Max handset, and the rumor is that Samsung will do the same on its Galaxy S25 Ultra – and in fact get bezels that are even thinner than they are on the Apple phone.

This comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe, who says Samsung has managed to get the bezel 0.2mm thinner than it is on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. An accompanying picture shows a smaller bezel on the Galaxy S25 Ultra compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

What we don't get here are exact measurements of how thick these bezels are: this isn't a spec that manufacturers publish, so we're relying on third-party sources. Prior to launch, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was rumored to be getting 1.15mm bezels.

A comparison of the renders posted by Ice Universe with the naked eye suggests the bezels on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are indeed smaller – though there's not much in it. However they compare to the Apple series, it seems thinner bezels are on the way for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in 2025.

Camera bumps

This is a detailed comparison between S25 and S25 Ultra.The S25 Ultra is already very thin (8.2mm), but the S25 is even thinner, only 7.2 mm. I think this S25 will definitely become the new favorite of people who like small mobile phones. pic.twitter.com/dpILosU7weSeptember 17, 2024

This leak doesn't mention anything about the bezel size on the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus, but Ice Universe has posted another leaked graphic showing the thickness of the standard Galaxy S25 frame compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

As you can see from the image above, the 1.8mm thickness of the Galaxy S25 camera bump beats the 2.4mm thickness of the Galaxy S25 Ultra bump. Overall, the Galaxy S25 is said to be 7.2mm thick, down from the 7.6mm thickness of the Galaxy S24.

Also of note: the rather oddly shaped camera lens coverings in this render. It seems the Galaxy S25 (and presumably the Galaxy S25 Plus) have what's called a "double-layer design" on the cameras, with a lip – not unlike a Super Mario warp pipe.

If Samsung sticks to the same schedule next year as it has in 2024, then we should see the Galaxy S25 series appear at some point in January. Other rumors have pointed to a similar design on the standard model, extra RAM across all three models, and several design tweaks for the Ultra model.