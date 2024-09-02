This leaked image shows just how tiny the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s bezels might be

We’ve heard from several sources that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have smaller bezels than their predecessors, with one going so far as to say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could have the slimmest bezels of any phone, at just 1.15mm. And now thanks to a leaked comparison image we have a good idea of how much difference that might make.

Leaker Apple Hub (via NotebookCheck) has shared an image on X, providing a close up view of the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max compared to those on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As listed by the image, the former phone has 1.55mm bezels, and this source agrees with an earlier leak that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have 1.15mm bezels. Now, without an image it was hard to get a sense for whether that would actually make much difference, but here you can see that the rumored bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro Max really are noticeably smaller.

A dual-purpose change

This rumored reduction could serve two purposes. For one, it would obviously make the iPhone 16 Pro Max look more premium and modern than its predecessor, which will be especially desirable if the iPhone 16 Pro Max price is higher than the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s.

But reducing the bezels could also help ensure that the iPhone 16 Pro Max isn’t much bigger in the hand than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, despite rumors of it also having a larger 6.9-inch screen.

Of course, neither the bezel reduction nor the screen size increase are confirmed just yet, and nor will they be until Apple unveils the phone on September 9. But enough sources have pointed to both of these changes that we’re fairly confident they’ll happen.

