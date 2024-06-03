The iPhone 16 Pro Max could have the world’s thinnest phone bezels

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already have thin bezels, but it looks like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have them beat, with multiple sources suggesting the bezels will be even slimmer this year.

First up, leaker Setsuna Digital posting on Weibo (via Phone Arena ) claims that the iPhone 16 Pro has 1.2mm bezels and the iPhone 16 Pro Max has 1.15mm bezels. For comparison, they claim that the iPhone 15 Pro has larger 1.71mm bezels, though they don’t list the bezel size on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The source claims to have actually measured the bezels of the upcoming phones themselves, so this could well be accurate, though as ever we’d take this with a pinch of salt, especially as this source has a mixed track record. They previously claimed for example that the iPhone 15 would be available in green (which it is) and that the iPhone 15 Pro would be available in red (which it isn’t).

Thinner than thin

Still, if this is accurate then it should make for impressively thin bezels, with the source appearing to say (via Google translate) that these bezels would be “the narrowest in the world.”

This claim has also been echoed by leaker @UniverseIce on X, who has a good track record and claims that their “friend confirmed” that the iPhone 16 Pro will surpass the Samsung Galaxy S24 to have the narrowest bezels of any phone.

The friend they’re referring to is very likely Setsuna Digital, but this at least means that a credible leaker is taking the claims seriously – though they point to the iPhone 16 Pro as having the slimmest bezels, while Setsuna Digital said the iPhone 16 Pro Max would.

My friend confirmed that iPhone 16 Pro will reduce bezel, surpassing Galaxy S24 to become the world's narrowest bezel mobile phone, which seems to be very close to the dream form.June 2, 2024

This also isn’t the first we’ve heard of slimmer bezels on the iPhone 16 line , so there’s likely some truth to it.

Does any of this matter when many of the best phones already have tiny bezels? Probably not massively, but it could allow Apple to increase the screen sizes (as it’s rumored to be doing) without increasing the overall footprint of the phones too much. And it’s sure to help make the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max look even more premium than their predecessors.

Whether this will happen remains to be seen though, and we probably won’t find out for sure until September, as that’s when these phones are likely to launch. Stay tuned to TechRadar in the meantime though, for all the credible news, leaks, and rumors.