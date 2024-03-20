All four iPhone 16 models could have much smaller bezels than the iPhone 15 series

The iPhone 16 line is sure to be more powerful than the iPhone 15 series, but these upcoming phones might also look more premium, thanks to greatly reduced bezels.

According to South Korean site SisaJournal (via Phone Arena), Apple plans to use BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology on all four upcoming phones – namely the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

This BRS technology apparently allows for ultra-thin bezels, with the bottom bezel particularly benefitting. This is notable because the bottom bezel is supposedly the one that’s the most difficult to shrink, due to heat generation, but this BRS technology reportedly solves that problem.

So the end result is that all four iPhone 16 models might have much smaller bezels than their predecessors.

Not just for the Pros

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard talk of smaller bezels, though previously it was reported that only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would have smaller bezels.

That report also suggested that the shrinking of the bezels would mean these phones aren’t much bigger than their predecessors, despite supposedly having larger screens.

That’s interesting because the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus aren’t rumored to have larger screens, so if they also have reduced bezels then these two phones might be physically smaller than their predecessors.

That’s speculation for now, and it’s entirely possible anyway that either these leaks are wrong or that only the Pro models will have smaller bezels. But with two sources now pointing to a bezel reduction it’s likely that at least some phones in the iPhone 16 line will have smaller bezels.

We should find out in September, as that’s when we’re expecting all four iPhone 16 models to launch. But we’ll be sure to update you with any additional leaks – bezel related or otherwise – in the meantime.

