iPhone 16 Pro price predictions: rumored prices for the top two iPhones

If you’re planning to buy an iPhone 16 Pro or an iPhone 16 Pro Max when they likely launch later this year, we hope you’ve been saving, because these are sure to be among the most expensive phones of 2024.

No iPhone 16 prices have been revealed just yet of course, but based on the previous models coupled with leaks and rumors, we can confidently say that the upcoming Pro models will cost a lot.

In fact, we can get more specific than that, so below you’ll find our predicted pricing for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro price predictions

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

To begin with, it’s worth looking at what the iPhone 15 Pro costs, as that’s likely to be the minimum price Apple will charge for the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro then starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,849, but you can see full pricing for each configuration in the chart below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro prices Storage US price UK price AU price 128GB $999 £999 AU$1,849 256GB $1,099 £1,099 AU$2,049 512GB $1,299 £1,299 AU$2,399 1TB $1,499 £1,499 AU$2,749

So will the iPhone 16 Pro mirror this? It’s quite possible, but if anything this phone might cost even more than the current model.

After all, leaks suggest lots of upgrades are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro’s specs. It could have a larger screen for example, along with a new A18 Pro chipset, and new lenses for its ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

In fact, we’ve specifically heard that the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera lenses might cost more to make than those of the iPhone 15 Pro. So that all rather suggests the price might increase.

That said, production costs also rose with the iPhone 15 line, yet Apple kept pricing similar to that of the iPhone 14 series (with some slight variation depending on your region). So an argument could be made that Apple might repeat that and keep pricing the same again – but we’d be more inclined to say a price rise is overdue.

So then, it’s almost out of the question that the iPhone 16 Pro will cost less than $999 / £999 / AU$1,849, and while it might carry roughly that price tag, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if it was a little more expensive – perhaps starting at around $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,999.

iPhone 16 Pro Max price predictions

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

For the most part, the same leaks and predictions apply to the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s price as for the iPhone 16 Pro’s price, but let’s start with what the iPhone 15 Pro Max retails for.

This phone starts at $1,199.99 / £1,199 / AU$2,199, so that can be seen as the likely minimum you’ll pay for the iPhone 16 Pro Max – you can see full pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the chart below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro Max prices Storage US price UK price AU price 256GB $1,199.99 £1,199 AU$2,199 512GB $1,399.99 £1,399 AU$2,549 1TB $1,599.99 £1,599 AU$2,899

But as with the iPhone 16 Pro, we reckon there’s a strong chance the upcoming phone will be priced higher than the current model.

And that’s for the same reasons as with the iPhone 16 Pro, namely that with rising production costs a price rise is likely due from Apple’s perspective, and the costs involved in building the iPhone 16 Pro Max might increase even more than those for the iPhone 16 Pro.

This phone is rumored to have a mammoth 6.9-inch display, along with the same A18 Pro chipset as its smaller sibling. It’s also rumored to have upgraded cameras – including possibly a new ‘super telephoto’ snapper, which could be enormously expensive. Either way, as with the iPhone 16 Pro it’s rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s cameras will include a new – and pricey – type of lens.

Some leaks have also referred to an iPhone Ultra, which could be a different handset, but might alternatively be another name for the iPhone 16 Pro Max – and whether it launches with Ultra in the name or not, the fact that such a name change is even being whispered of suggests this could be a huge upgrade. And with huge upgrades can come huge prices.

That said, we doubt Apple will go overboard with any price increases, especially if this does continue to carry Pro Max branding. So our guess is a starting price of up to around $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,199.

We should find out the exact pricing before too long, as the iPhone 16 release date is likely to be in September.

