iPhone 16 price predictions: rumored prices for every model

While the specs of the iPhone 16 line are sure to increase relative to the iPhone 15 series, it’s less clear whether their prices will also increase or not.

Some years the prices go up, others they don’t, and there’s even an outside chance the prices could go down. Adding further complications is the fact that Apple will sometimes increase the prices in some regions and not others.

So we can’t yet say with any certainty what price you’ll have to pay for the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, or the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That said, between rumors and past form, we can make some predictions.

iPhone 16 price predictions

The iPhone 15 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

A good place to start when predicting a phone’s price is the price of the previous model, and you can see how much the iPhone 15 costs in different configurations in the chart below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 prices Storage US price UK price AU price 128GB $799 £799 AU$1,499 256GB $899 £899 AU$1,699 512GB $1,099 £1,099 AU$2,049

Apple isn’t usually one to lower prices for new models, so it’s likely that you’ll be paying at least this much for the iPhone 16. But it’s not impossible that the price will be lower, especially as a report from mid-2023 suggested Apple would switch its A17 Pro chipset to a more affordable production process at some point this year.

That’s relevant because the A17 Pro is likely to power the standard iPhone 16, and if Apple reduces the cost of producing the chipset, it’s possible the company would also make the phone cheaper for customers.

We doubt that though. More likely Apple would pocket the savings or put them towards other improvements, and anyway this is an old leak, so may not be accurate.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More likely, we’ll see a price increase, especially as a report from October 2023 claimed that production costs for the iPhone 15 line are higher than for the iPhone 14 series.

Despite that, Apple broadly kept prices the same with the latest phones, but if production costs continue to rise then a price increase for the next handsets seems likely.

We don’t expect a dramatic increase, but somewhere between the iPhone 15’s starting price of $799 / £799 / AU$1,499 and a starting price of around $899 / £899 / AU$1,649 is our best guess for the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Plus price predictions

The iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The situation with the iPhone 16 Plus is likely to be much the same as the situation with the iPhone 16, in that if one of these models gets a price increase or decrease, the other probably will too.

But let’s start by looking at what the iPhone 15 Plus costs, which you can see in the chart below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Plus prices Storage US price UK price AU price 128GB $899 £899 AU$1,649 256GB $999 £999 AU$1,849 512GB $1,199 £1,199 AU$2,199

If prices are the same for the iPhone 16 Plus – as they may well be – then you’ll be paying a starting price of $899 / £899 / AU$1,649.

However, the same factors could affect pricing here as with the standard iPhone 16, which is to say that if the chipset gets cheaper (as has been rumored) then the price might decrease. But if production costs rise (as they may well do given that they seemingly did last year) then the price is likely to be increased, at least in some regions.

In that case, at a guess the starting price could be as high as $999 / £999 / AU$1,799. We’d think that’s more likely than a price drop.

iPhone 16 Pro price predictions

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

While it’s certainly possible that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will increase in price, it looks even more likely that the iPhone 16 Pro will. We’ll get to why in a moment, but first let’s look at how much the iPhone 15 Pro costs – you can see full pricing for it in the chart below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro prices Storage US price UK price AU price 128GB $999 £999 AU$1,849 256GB $1,099 £1,099 AU$2,049 512GB $1,299 £1,299 AU$2,399 1TB $1,499 £1,499 AU$2,749

So this is probably the minimum that the iPhone 16 Pro will cost, but there’s every chance that it will cost more. For one thing, the cheaper chipset that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might get (detailed above) won’t be coming to the iPhone 16 Pro, with this phone almost certainly set for a new – and pricey – A18 Pro chipset.

So currently no leaks suggest any sort of price drop, but with rising production costs across the iPhone 15 line, the price could well increase.

On top of which, one leak points to the iPhone 16 Pro Max – and potentially also the iPhone 16 Pro – having a new type of camera lens. This lens would come with some advantages but would also reportedly cost more to make – an increase which could well be added to the price of the phone.

So while we’d think the iPhone 16 Pro will cost at least $999 / £999 / AU$1,849, there’s a high chance it will cost more – our guess is that we could see a starting price of around $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,999.

iPhone 16 Pro Max price predictions

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Of all the iPhone 16 models it’s the iPhone 16 Pro Max that’s most likely to get a price increase relative to its predecessor.

The same largely applies here as with the iPhone 16 Pro – which is to say that no leaks point to a lower price, and rising production costs may well mean a price increase, especially as one leak (detailed above) has specifically suggested that it might use a more expensive camera lens.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro Max prices Storage US price UK price AU price 256GB $1,199.99 £1,199 AU$2,199 512GB $1,399.99 £1,399 AU$2,549 1TB $1,599.99 £1,599 AU$2,899

So how much are we talking? Well, at a minimum we’d think the iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost the same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, prices for which you can see in the chart above.

But based on possibly pricier camera lenses and general rising production costs, we’d think a starting price of around $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$2,349 might be more likely.

And there’s also talk of an iPhone 16 Ultra, which might launch either instead of or as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. We’re not at all sure we’ll actually see this, but if we do then that’s sure to cost more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You might also like