The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be borrowing a key part of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design

Have a peek at the pictures in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review and you'll see distinctive, black circles around the camera lenses on the back – a design choice that's apparently coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra too, as per the latest leak.

This comes via an image from well-known tipster @UniverseIce, and you can see in the post embedded below there's a distinctive difference from the camera ring design choice on the current Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

The image also matches previously leaked renders of this flagship, so it now seems pretty certain that this is the way Samsung is going to go with next year's Ultra model. More rounded edges and an asymmetrical frame have also been rumored.

Considering that the exact same design tweak has also been tipped for the Galaxy S25 Plus, there's a good chance that we're actually going to see this rear camera design on all three Samsung Galaxy S25 phones – which are expected to arrive in January.

Ringing the changes

The final answer of S25 Ultra camera: It is similar to the camera ring design of Fold6, but not exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/WFYZZUGfj3October 11, 2024

You could argue that the new-look camera rings are less discreet and subtle in terms of their aesthetics than what we've got on the current Ultra model – but they have a certain sort of style of their own, and look likely to keep the actual cameras well protected.

According to this tipster, the camera rings will be "similar to the camera ring design of Fold 6, but not exactly the same". We'll have to wait until these handsets are actually announced to see if we can spot the differences.

There have actually been quite a few unofficial renderings of the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked online in the last few months, so we've got a very good idea of what the phone is going to look like – assuming the leaks are accurate, of course.

We've also heard that the phone could have a slightly bigger screen (6.86 inches instead of 6.8 inches, thanks to thinner bezels), and aside from the design there's also been talk of 16GB of RAM on board (up from 12GB) and a significant performance boost.