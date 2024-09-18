The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus could get a key design feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Now that the iPhone 16 series has arrived, we expect the next major phone launch to be the simultaneous release of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra in an update to the company’s current flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.

We’ve seen renders of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra already, and now it’s the turn of the middle-of-the-pack Galaxy S25 Plus.

Renders shared by Android Headlines and leaker OnLeaks, based on Computer-Aided Design (CAD) documents, show the Galaxy S25 Plus as changing very little from the previous generation, apart from one key design update.

And finally, here comes your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS25Plus (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!One again, on behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/MfKbWDYFWN pic.twitter.com/vnQ44Q5bWPSeptember 17, 2024

The renders show the supposed Galaxy S25 Plus toting thick camera rings that look similar to the ones on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The placement of these cameras, though, seems to be the same as that of the cameras on the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the flat-edged rounded design looks pretty much identical too.

This follows what we’ve seen from OnLeaks’ Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra renders, which similarly feature a near-identical design to their predecessors while adopting thicker camera rings and, in the case of the Ultra, thinner bezels.

It’s worth noting that CAD mockups aren’t entirely accurate, as they focus primarily on the dimensions of a product. As Android Headlines notes, the renders do not feature a SIM tray, but this doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung is getting rid of it.

That said, the images appear to provide our first look at the supposed Galaxy S25 Plus following months of rumors about the phone's internals.

From the front, the Galaxy S25 Plus could look a lot like its predecessor (above) (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Specs-wise, rumors suggest that Samsung may ship the entire Galaxy S25 series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

We had previously heard that Samsung’s own Exynos 2500 chipset was the preferred choice for Europe, South Korea, and India, but as Tom’s Guide notes, Samsung may be struggling with producing the massive quantities of 3nm chips required for its smartphones.

Other leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Plus could launch with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the Galaxy S24 Plus, which would match the amount of RAM found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6.

GSMArena suggests that the Galaxy S25 Plus will have the same 6.7-inch display size and 4,900mAh battery as the Galaxy S24 Plus, in both regards just shy of the 6.8-inch screen and 5,000mAh battery found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Of course, this is all based on rumors – it’ll be up to Samsung to confirm the design and specs of the Galaxy S25 Plus in due course.

We expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus announced alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra in early 2025, so until then, be sure to keep up with our Samsung Galaxy S25 hub for the latest news and updates.