Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 dummy unit hints at the flagship's 2025 design

The Galaxy S24 is one of our favorite phones of 2024

We're still some three months out from the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and it's likely that by then we'll know just about everything there is to know about these phones, with images of a new Galaxy S25 dummy unit the latest leaks to appear.

These dummy units get built based on schematic information supplied to case and accessory manufacturers, so they can prep their products ahead of time, and the new images come courtesy of tipster @xleaks7 and VeePN.

We recently saw a Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit from the same source, but this time there's not as much to talk about. A quick comparison with the photos in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review will tell you that very little appears to be changing, design-wise.

There are some dimensions included: 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25mm, which would make the new phone ever so slightly shorter, narrower, and thinner than the model that was unveiled at the start of 2024.

The rumors so far

The rumors and leaks we've seen around the Samsung Galaxy S25 have been something of a mixed bag so far. Unofficial renders that appeared last month match the dummy unit that just leaked, suggesting that not much is changing in the way of the design.

That said, we have heard that the screen size could jump up from 6.2 inches diagonally to 6.36 inches. As for the internals, an extra 4GB of RAM has been mooted, taking it up to 12GB, and it should come with a significant performance boost too.

One of the more surprising rumors we've seen so far is that Samsung might ditch the Galaxy S25 Plus to focus sales on the other two models. On the other hand, perhaps it's the base model that's getting canned, as has been rumored for the Galaxy S26 series.

Less encouragingly, we've heard that the Galaxy S25 will use exactly the same cameras as the Galaxy S24, and that the whole phone series will get a price hike next year. All should be revealed in January, if Samsung sticks to its 2024 schedule in 2025.