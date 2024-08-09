Instagram will now let you post up to 20 photos or videos in a gallery – your friends should be thrilled
We might start seeing longer 'Monthly Recaps'
Whether you’ve dreamed of posting a longer carousel post on Instagram – be it photos and videos of your dog, sharing your latest epic travel adventure, or maybe simply a monthly dump – the latest feature update from the social media giant will make your dream a little closer.
Instagram, which is owned by Meta, announced today that the feed, carousel posts, can now contain up to 20 photos or videos in length. That’s effectively a doubling from the previous limit of 10, and while you might not use it daily, it’s handy to be able to share more if you choose to do it.
These types of gallery posts not only have a neat effect that lets you swipe through quickly using the dots under the photo but are also a great way to share more of a similar type of content in just one post. Monthly dumps – captioned “July recap” or “August so far” – have become pretty popular on the platform, and it’s likely that those who post monthly dumps will get some more mileage out of this.
It’s worth noting that it’s not a count you need to hit; you can create and publish a carousel post with anywhere between 1 and 20 photos, videos, or both media types. The new limit gets closer to matching TikTok’s limit of 35, which could be seen as Instagram trying to increase engagement compared to the app that is first and foremost known for vertical video.
This latest change is now rolling out globally to all Instagram users and may already be an option for you if you try posting. Instagram seems to be on a roll with updates and announcements as well, as in late July “AI Studio” was rolled out to help larger users on the platform engage with followers.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.