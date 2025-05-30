It’s official, Android users: Instagram is draining your battery, but there's now a fix
Don’t let your addiction the ‘Gram suck your phone dry
- Google confirms that Instagram for Android is draining excessive battery power compared to similar apps
- The issue apparently lies with the standard Instagram app
- Google’s advisory urges users to fix the issue by updating their app
Think your Android smartphone’s battery life has been dropping faster than normal recently? The culprit may have been identified.
Noticing excessive battery drain in recent weeks, Android users on Reddit have been speculating that the Instagram app is responsible. In battery drain comparisons with other apps, Meta’s social media app appeared to be consuming far more of their capacity than it should for the amount of usage.
One Redditor, using a Samsung Galaxy A53, noticed that 54 minutes of Instagram screen time used 12.4% of their battery capacity, while 49 minutes of WhatsApp screen time used only 2.4%.
Google has now stepped in to apparently confirm what many suspected. In an advisory post entitled “Battery drain on Android devices”, posted on the Android support site, a Google community manager identified Instagram as the cause of said drain, and urged Android users to immediately update their Instagram app.
How to fix the Instagram battery issue
The latest build of the app at the time of writing (build 382.0.0.49.84) appears to resolve the issue, so if you’ve been noticing your smartphone losing battery power faster than expected, it’s well worth ensuring that you’ve downloaded this update.
Of course, there are lots of other ways to extend your battery life. These range from putting unused apps to sleep (go to Settings > Battery > Background Usage Limits) to turning on Power Saving or using Dark Mode.
So if you’re still having power problems after the update (or if you don’t even use Instagram) check out our guides below to keep things ticking along on your Android phone for as long as possible.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
Sam has been writing about tech and digital culture for over 20 years, starting off in video games journalism before branching out into the wonderful worlds of consumer electronics, streaming entertainment and photography. Over the years he has written for Wired, Stuff, GQ, T3, Trusted Reviews and PC Zone, and now lives on the Kent coast in the UK – the ideal place for a camera reviewer to ply their trade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.