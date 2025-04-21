5 ways to optimize your phone's battery health

We don’t often think about smartphones being consumable products – most of us either trade in our old phones with the original maker or our carrier, or leave old handsets to languish in drawers or storage boxes (forgive me, iPhone 5s).

However, while strides have been made to make phones more repairable and recyclable, there are still some components that are staunchly unsalvageable once past the point of no return. Chief among those is the battery, which thanks to its volatile chemical makeup and complex construction, cannot be revived once fully worn out.

If that’s a new concept to you, don’t stress it – we live in a world of rechargeable devices, and phone makers are keen to emphasize the growing capacity of their batteries. However, even the most efficient batteries have a limited number of cycles before they fully wear out, with each charge shaving a small fraction off of the maximum capacity.

In the settings app of modern phones, you can typically find a battery health page that lets you know how much of your original capacity you have left.

It’s worth noting that, while consumers don’t really have any earth-conscious battery technologies to choose from, batteries are not particularly good for the environment once thrown out. Rechargeable batteries are a step up from the disposable cells of old, but the name of the game is still figuring out how to get the most out of your phone’s battery.

Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of tips below to help you do exactly that. So here are five great ways to extend the lifespan of your phone’s battery.

Follow the 20-80 rule

(Image credit: Apple)

It’s become common knowledge that charging a phone battery to 100% isn’t always the best way to preserve its battery.

Equally, just topping up a tiny amount at a time to keep the phone from dying could cause some issues too.

Lithium-ion batteries, which comprise the majority of phone batteries, are best preserved when charged between 20% and 80%, which is why charging limit features found in the Android and iOS settings apps usually stop at 80%. This is known as the 20-80 rule, and applies to any lithium-based battery, from smartphones to electric vehicles.

Batteries have become more efficient as technology has improved, so charging above 80% or below 20% is unlikely to have a noticeable effect unless it forms part of a larger pattern. We’d always recommend charging to 100% in situations where longevity is needed, such as travelling.

Avoid overcharging

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Following on from the above, leaving your phone plugged in once it’s hit 100% capacity can also cause the battery to wear down faster.

Known as overcharging, this practice can contribute to battery degradation due to increased heat build-up and keeping the battery at its stressful maximum capacity.

Again, this isn’t likely to have highly noticeable effects unless it’s part of a sustained pattern, but it’s worth noting anyway. A 2023 post from Samsung suggests that the issue is still one to watch out for.

Try to keep it above 0%

(Image credit: Tyler Lastovich / Unsplash)

Just as keeping your phone at 100% can stress the battery, running it down all the way to 0% can have detrimental effects over time. The 20-80 rule doesn't just apply to charging: using your phone at either extreme can stress the battery too.

Reaching for the charger when your phone hits 20% might seem unnecessary in the moment, but you’ll be saving yourself hassle in the future.

If you find your battery is running out too quickly, try enabling your phone’s low-power mode or closing background apps.

And if that doesn’t work, you might want to check out our guide to the best power banks to top up on the go.

Keep it cool

(Image credit: Future)

A major cause of stress on any phone battery is heat, which can speed up the internal reactions that cause the battery to degrade.

Keeping your phone cool is therefore a pretty sure fire way to preserve its battery health.

Asides from keeping your phone out of direct sunlight and not leaving it in hot places (like a parked car in the sun), you could keep an eye on your phone’s temperature while playing games or using high-performance apps.

Phones are designed to be used at the upper end of their capabilities, of course, but if battery health is your priority then switching to your phone’s low-power mode may also limit heat build-up from internal components.

Use official or high quality chargers

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Yes, this one’s a bit nerdy, but if you want to preserve your phone’s battery life then using an official charger is probably your best bet.

Using an official charger means you’re using components that are, if not optimized, at least definitely compatible with your phone.

In the case of some phone makers, using an official charger can even unlock faster charging speeds – Oppo’s proprietary SuperVOOC technology enables speeds as high as 80W for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme handsets.

If you can’t get your hands on an official charger (they can be rather pricey), then we’d suggest going with a trusted brand like Anker or Belkin, as that way you know the charger is safe to use and won’t have any adverse effects on your phone. Check out our lists of the best iPhone chargers and best Android chargers for a refresher.

Unbranded or off-brand chargers found on third-party marketplaces should be fine if they’re compliant with relevant laws and regulations. But it’s worth the piece of mind to go with a reputable manufacturer, both for your phone’s battery and for safety purposes.

As mentioned, phone batteries will eventually degrade no matter what you do. Some insurance products, like Apple’s AppleCare+, provide for battery replacements, but if you aren’t covered the tips above should help in prolonging your phone’s battery lifespan, saving on costs and e-waste in the process.

Be sure to let us know your favorite battery-saving tips in the comments below.