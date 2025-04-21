New AI Chibi figure trend may be the cutest one yet, and we're all doomed to waste time and energy making these things

The best AI generation trends are the cute ones, especially those that transform us into our favorite characters or at least facsimiles of them. ChatGPT 4o's ability to generate realistic-looking memes and figures is now almost unmatched, and it's hard to ignore fresh trends and miss out on all the fun. The latest one is based on a popular set of Anime-style toys called Chibi figures.

Chibi, which is Japanese slang for small or short, describes tiny, pocketable figures with exaggerated features like compact bodies, big heads, and large eyes. They are adorable and quite popular online. Think of them as tiny cousins of Funko Pop!.

Real Chibi figures can run you anywhere from $9.99 to well over $100. Or, you can create one in ChatGPT.

What's interesting about this prompt is that it relies heavily on the source image and doesn't force you to provide additional context. The goal is a realistic Chibi character that resembles the original photo, and to have it appear inside a plastic capsule.

The prompt describes that container as a "Gashapon," which is what they're called when they come from a Bandai vending machine. Bandai did not invent this kind of capsule, of course. Tiny toys in little plastic containers that open up into two halves have been on sale in coin-operated vending machines for over 50 years.

If you want to create a Chibi figure, you just need a decent photo of yourself or someone else. It should be clear, sharp, in color, and at least show their whole face. The effect will be better if it also shows part of their outfit.

Here's the prompt I used in ChatGPT Plus 4o:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Generate a portrait-oriented image of a realistic, full-glass gashapon capsule being held between two fingers.

Inside the capsule is a Chibi-style, full-figure miniature version of the person in the uploaded photo.

The Chibi figure should:

Closely resemble the person in the photo (face, hairstyle, etc.)

Wear the same outfit as seen in the uploaded photo

Be in a pose inspired by the chosen theme

A time capsule

(Image credit: Mr Rogers Chibi generated by ChatGPT)

Since there's no recognizable background or accessories in the final ChatGPT Chibi figure image, the final result is all about how the character looks and dresses.

I made a few characters. One based on a photo of me, another based on an image of Brad Pitt, and, finally, one based on one of my heroes, Mr. Rogers.

These Chibi figures would do well on the Crunchyroll Mini and Chibi store, but I must admit that they lean heavily on cuteness and not so much on verisimilitude.

Even though none of them look quite like the source, the Mr. Rogers one is my favorite.

Remember that AI image generation is not without cost. First, you are uploading your photo to OpenAI's server, and there's no guarantee that the system is not learning from it and using it to train future models.

AI image generation also consumes electricity on the server side to build models and to resolve prompts. Perhaps you can commit to planting a tree or two after you've generated a half dozen or more Chibi AI figures.