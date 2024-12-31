The 9 best Android Automotive apps to upgrade your driving experience in 2025

Android operating systems are becoming more commonplace in new cars and commercial vehicles, particularly the swathe of recently-released EVs that are slowly but surely finding new homes.

The list of manufacturers now turning to a Google-infused infotainment offering includes Audi, Renault, Nissan and Polestar/Volvo, with GMC, Ford, Lincoln and Rivian, with more to follow suit in 2025.

It is a boon for anyone au fait with an Android smartphone, as it essentially mirrors what you have in your pocket, just on a much larger screen. But most of the time, an Android Automotive Operating System (or AAOS, for short) will also play nicely with Apple CarPlay, meaning you can also sync Apple products and mirror your phone screen that way.

Not to be confused with Android Auto, which is the phone-based sister offering to Apple CarPlay, Android Automotive is a native OS that leverages the processing power of a modern vehicle’s infotainment system and onboard data package to offer a deeper, more connected experience when behind the wheel – particularly when parked up (safety first).

Not only can you download a number of apps directly from the Google Play Store to the tablet-like infotainment touchscreen, they can also sign in to numerous Google accounts and third-party apps (think Netflix, Spotify and more) to make use of a vehicle's voice assistant, as well as control connected items in the home or office thanks to Google Home integration.

Having spent many weeks behind the wheels of various new models that boast Android Automotive, I’ve made a shortlist of some of the lesser-known apps that I think are the most useful, the most entertaining or simply the most fun.

After all, who doesn’t want a faux fireplace to be crackling away in the dashboard while you wait for an electric vehicle to charge?

1. PlugShare

(Image credit: Google)

Everyone has their favored route-planning application and most Android Automotive systems will use Google Maps as their go-to mapping service, complete with integrated electric vehicle information, so you can plan routes based on battery charge and other parameters.

But PlugShare allows users to filter nearby charging stations by speed or plug type, as well as giving accurate and reliable information on how to find those hard-to-reach charging stations, with live data and real-time reporting from users on those that are ‘in-use’ or any faults that might put charging stalls out of action.

It’s not perfect and there are still a few bugs and clunky UX features, but it’s a very handy tool for those who find navigating to EV points via Google Maps a bit hit-and-miss.

2. EasyPark

(Image credit: Google)

Popular with Polestar owners, this convenient parking app is now being rolled out to other manufacturers, including Renault, and aims to take the stress out of paying for parking sessions.

Simply open the app when at a parking destination (it covers 2,200 cities and 4,00 parking operators, predominantly in Europe) and it will automatically begin a parking session based on the vehicle’s location.

All payment details are stored online, so it’s just a case of commencing the session with a press of a button. It will even automatically end the parking session and bill you accordingly as you drive away.

No need to download extra apps, call a local number or hunt for loose change to feed a broken-down parking meter. The only downside is the coverage, but EasyPark is regularly adding more partners and expanding to new locations.

3. Angry Birds

(Image credit: Google/Rovio)

This may be an obvious one, but Angry Birds is one of the most convincing (and addictive) in-car gaming experiences that also happens to look great on the large, crisp infotainment displays that now come part and parcel of modern vehicles.

There is a fee attached to the automotive version, but it’s a small price to pay for killing a few minutes on the school run.

4. Vivaldi Web Browser

(Image credit: Google/Vivaldi)

Another Polestar first that's now available on more systems, the Vivaldi Web Browser allows safe and easy access to the internet when parked up. It’s possible to set hot keys to favorite sites, as well as enjoy browser-supported games – although these aren’t as good as those that you can download directly to the system.

It’s a neat solution for reaching those websites – or particular bits of information – that aren't accessible via the apps available on the Google Play Store. Is it much better than the browser on your smartphone? Probably not, but most infotainment displays are much larger, so the web pages generally look a lot better.

5. SongPop for Renault

(Image credit: Google/GameLoft)

A big shout-out to this app for helping me kill time while waiting to have a tyre replaced on the recent Renault 5 launch event. SongPop is currently only available on select Renault models (it may be rolled out further in the future) but it’s a fun interactive music quiz that spans most decades and genres, so all ages can get involved.

Multiple players can join in the fun and use the smartphone as a quiz controller by scanning a QR code on any connected device, or simply test your musical knowledge against the CPU during those lengthy charging stops.

Oh, and the little snippets of music used in the game serve as a great reminder of how many absolute tunes your Spotify algorithm probably isn't serving up.

6. Car Fireplace

(Image credit: Google/Wisemen)

Perfect for the festive season (or winter in general), this app does exactly what it says on the tin, chiefly by transforming your in-car infotainment system into a roaring open fire.

Crank up the heated seats, set the interior temperature to max and you’d be forgiven for thinking you weren’t cocooned in the cosseting glow of a country pub, rather than being stuck in standstill traffic on the way to visit the in-laws. Just don't get tempted to pour yourself a pint.

7. GameSnacks

(Image credit: GameSnacks/Google)

Another excellent time-killer, this collection of fast-paced HTML5 arcade games is great for younger members of the traveling party who perhaps have the attention span of a gnat.

Cake Slice Ninja and Scooter Xtreme went down well with my younger ones, keeping them entertained for around two minutes apiece. Thankfully, there are dozens of games available to play, so it's enough to while away at least 30 minutes.

8. Tubi

(Image credit: Tubi)

Most drivers will likely have various subscriptions to streaming services, with Android Automotive offering support for the likes of YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. But Tubi is a great solution for those lacking premium accounts for those previously mentioned apps.

Tubi is one of the largest streamers of free-to-watch TV shows and movies, with a vast library of entertainment that ranges from the binge-worthy to the cringe-worthy. There are even Tubi Originals starting to make their way through.

You’ll have to put up with a number of ad break interruptions (nothing on this planet is free anymore), but it’s otherwise a good way to catch a movie or enjoy a dose of your favorite comedy when parked up.

9. MyRadar Weather Radar

(Image credit: ACME AtronOmatic LLC/ Google)

Tesla has just started overlaying radar-based weather reports on top of its bespoke navigation app thanks to its most recent software update, and owners have been loving it. But those not behind the wheel of a Tesla can still enjoy a similar experience with MyRadar.

Simply fire it up and the app offers an animated weather radar around your current location, as well as along the route, so you can see what kind of rain or snow will potentially blight your journey.

There is tons of additional content for those obsessed with all things meteorological, as well as more serious features, such as flood and fire alerts.