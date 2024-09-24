Google Maps and Android Auto are making it easier for you to find the right lane

Navigating through Google Maps on Android Auto is about to get easier

Sometimes it's the small changes that are the most useful, and an update being pushed out to Google Maps and Android Auto could well be a case in point: navigation is being updated to improve lane guidance when you're driving.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the update has been rolled out without much fanfare, and expands the lane guidance panel that pops up at the top of the screen – the white arrows that show up on a green background when multiple lanes are involved.

That panel has now been expanded so it's easier to see the arrows, and how many lanes you're dealing with. As long as you're currently navigating to a destination, you'll be put in the right lane for your next turn or exit.

It's nothing major, but it means a better user experience for one of the trickier aspects of navigating around in a vehicle – especially when you're in an unfamiliar city, with traffic all around you that does seem to know which lane is which.

More Google Maps enhancements

It's been a busy few months for Google Maps updates (Image credit: Google)

Google has been pushing out a steady trickle of upgrades in recent months – sometimes alongside an official announcement of the changes, and sometimes not. It still seems to be a priority for Google (though perhaps not as much as artificial intelligence).

Back in May, updates were rolled out that made it easier for drivers to find electric vehicle charging stations, and improved how roads were highlighted in searches – giving users a better idea of the layout and the context on the map.

Then in July, the Google Maps app was upgraded to show more information about suitable parking spots near a destination, and better directions to those parking spots. Like lane changing, finding parking is often one of the more stressful parts of driving.

Other minor tweaks we've seen recently include a redesign for the pins that mark spots on the map, plus glanceable directions that show up on the lock screen of Android phones and iPhones so you can carry on navigating.