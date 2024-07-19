Google Maps just added a key missing feature in CarPlay – but not Android Auto

At long last you can now use Google Maps to report something on the road – a crash, a speed trap, construction work – through Apple CarPlay, though for some reason the feature remains missing on Google's own Android Auto platform.

As reported by 9to5Google, CarPlay users have started spotting this functionality in their vehicles, though it doesn't seem to be live for everyone yet. If it's available, you should see a triangular hazard symbol on the right of the map.

This has been a long time coming: the reporting feature has been available in Google Maps on Android and iOS since 2019, so it's something of a mystery why it disappears as soon as you connect your phone to a car dashboard.

It's possible that an update for Android Auto is imminent as well, though we've seen no sign of it yet – and Google Maps doesn't always keep feature parity in terms of what it offers on CarPlay and what it offers on its own Android Auto.

Keeping drivers informed

The new Google Maps update should help drivers (Image credit: Google)

Crowdsourced user reports are a helpful way of keeping drivers informed about live conditions on their journey: you can file reports in Apple Maps and Waze (now owned by Google), as well as in Google Maps.

However, Apple Maps and Waze have for some time allowed you to file these reports through your car dashboard, as well as from your phone screen. Considering how many people now use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it seems an obvious option to add.

Perhaps we should be thankful that Google is finally getting around to updating the Google Maps interface on Apple CarPlay – let's hope a similar upgrade for drivers who connect to Android Auto isn't too far away.

The more people who can record accidents, slowdowns, lane closures, speed traps and so on, the better for drivers who may have to adapt their journeys. With Android 15 due to launch soon, we may see more improvements for Google Maps at the same time.