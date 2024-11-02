Here's the real reason Android Automotive is still kind of a mess in EVs

Typically these days, when you get in a modern car, there are two ways you can interact with the infotainment system: via phone projection (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) or via the native infotainment software. Generally speaking, since auto manufacturers aren’t very good at making software, most native infotainment experiences stink, and that’s one of the main reasons why phone projection has become so popular.

But things are different with EVs. As I’ve written about before , good route planning requires access to real-time vehicle data such as battery capacity, state of charge, temperature, energy consumption (which is affected by factors like vehicle speed and climate control settings), tire pressure, etc… Your phone doesn’t have access to this real-time data, making Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ill-suited for accurate route planning.

...in the long run, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto simply aren't the answer for in-vehicle infotainment

This is why quality native infotainment software is critical, especially in EVs. And this is also why, in the long run, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto simply aren’t the answer for in-vehicle infotainment. But there’s hope. EV startups like Tesla and Rivian are leading the way by offering top-notch native infotainment experiences that deliver best-in-class route planning and infotainment while also seamlessly integrating with your phone.

Basically, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are band-aids for poor native infotainment software. You don’t project your iPhone’s screen onto your iPad. You login to your iPad with your Apple ID and all your iPhone’s content is immediately available. Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and Nio understand this well, providing vertically integrated infotainment experiences in their EVs and across other devices in their ecosystems, including their phones .

Say hello to Android Automotive

Google understands this too, and that’s why, back in 2017, the company launched Android Automotive OS (AAOS) an Android-based open-source OS for in-vehicle infotainment. As with Android on mobile devices, AAOS comes in two flavors. There’s a version without Google’s services and one with Google built-in, using GAS (Google Automotive Services) – the equivalent to GMS (Google Mobile Services) on phones and tablets.

Today, you’ll find Android Automotive (without GAS) on two dozen vehicles from Rivian, Audi, BMW, and Stellantis, and the quality of the infotainment experience varies widely – with Rivian leading the pack. But what’s more interesting is Android Automotive with Google built-in (with GAS), which has the potential to deliver the kind of Google-rich experience available on phones and tablets – complete with Play Store and familiar apps.

Sounds awesome, right? Unfortunately, things aren’t so great out there in the real world. To be honest, Android Automotive with Google built-in is kind of a mess right now. But fear not: there is hope. While some auto manufacturers are stumbling to implement AAOS with GAS properly (General Motors, Honda), others are doing it right (Polestar, Volvo). So, let’s explore what’s wrong, how to fix it, and the role Google and OEMs are playing in all this.

Doing it right

In the last couple of months, I've driven two new battery-electric SUVs that showcase Android Automotive’s full potential: the Polestar 3 and the Volvo EX90. Polestar used to be Volvo’s performance division and is now an EV-only brand. Polestar and Volvo are both owned by Chinese manufacturer Geely. Both cars share the same SPA2 EV platform and are assembled in Volvo’s Ridgeville, South Carolina plant.

These two EVs check all the right boxes, with good modern design, a nice refined interior, solid build quality, lots of tech, plenty of power, and a great driving experience. The Polestar 3 is sportier and more performance-oriented. It features two rows of seats, with more space in the back. Meanwhile, the Volvo EX90 is a family-friendly 3-row SUV geared more toward comfort and luxury. It competes squarely with Kia’s top-range EV9 and Rivian’s R1S.

While there’s an obvious family resemblance and plenty of shared parts between both EVs – including the excellent (optional) Dolby Atmos-compatible Bowers & Wilkins audio system – these two cars deliver virtually identical infotainment software on their vertical, center-mounted, 14.5-inch touchscreen. This infotainment experience is powered by Android Automotive with Google built-in and is clean, simple, responsive, and super intuitive.

To be honest, Android Automotive with Google built-in is kind of a mess right now. But fear not: there is hope.

What sets the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 infotainment experience apart from the competition – and more akin to what Tesla and Rivian are delivering – is that AAOS with GAS does not feel tacked on. Instead, Android Automotive with Google built-in takes center stage without becoming overbearing. This infotainment software was clearly designed with care and attention to detail. It works well and looks great, making it a pleasure to use.

Still, the software in these two cars isn’t perfect. The launch of both EVs was delayed to resolve software issues, and I experienced bugs while driving both the Polestar 3 (instrument display freezing) and Volvo EX90 (phone key not responding). And if you’d rather use phone projection, neither SUV supports Android Auto, and only wired Apple CarPlay will be available initially, with wireless CarPlay arriving at some point in the future.

Missing the mark

In the last few weeks, I also drove a few EVs based on General Motors’ Ultium architecture, including the zesty Acura ZDX Type S SUV, the luxurious Cadillac LYRIQ SUV, the spacious Chevrolet Silverado EV RST pickup truck, and the practical Honda Prologue SUV. These are all competent EVs that vary in size and price and run Android Automotive with Google built-in on displays that vary in size and quality.

Obviously, these cars share a lot of parts, especially interior parts. That’s fine, but it’s kind of jarring to drive an Acura with Chevy switchgear and identical Level 2+ ADAS (GM Super Cruise). While the Honda Prologue is similar to the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Acura ZDX Type S is closer to the Cadillac LYRIQ. The Silverado EV RST pickup truck stands out for its giant battery (200kW), amazing range (460 miles), and massive weight (9,100lbs).

It’s worth mentioning that, despite its heft, the Silverado EV RST drives really well. While it’s no match for the Rivian R1T, I think it drives better than the Ford F-150 Lightning (especially the steering). As for Android Automotive with Google built-in, it looks and feels like an afterthought in all these EVs. Sure, you’re given the option to log in with your Google account when first setting up your driver profile in the infotainment system, but that’s about it.

The infotainment experience isn’t intuitive or attractive and lacks the modern design touches of Tesla or Rivian’s infotainment software. It looks and feels like using Windows Mobile instead of Android, with monochromatic icons and generic fonts. There’s very little about this infotainment experience that’s Google-rich. It’s as if someone just grafted AAOS with GAS onto a vehicle infotainment system from a few years ago and called it a day.

Now don’t get me wrong: the software is responsive enough, and once you dig around in the menus and live with it for a few days, you’ll get the hang of it. But ultimately, this infotainment experience is uninspired, somewhat frustrating, and – more importantly – it doesn’t encourage you to explore Android Automotive’s many features. It’s almost as if General Motors and Honda (by association), don’t want you to use AAOS with GAS beyond maps.

This wouldn’t be such a big deal if General Motors also offered phone projection on its EVs – like Honda still does. But as you know, last year GM decided that it wouldn’t offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on future EVs . And here we are. While I still think GM’s idea makes sense in the long run (phone projection isn’t a long-term solution), this implementation of Android Automotive with Google built-in – as it stands today – isn’t good enough.

Where’s Google in all this?

As a tech journalist, I’ve been covering Google for almost 20 years, and I’ve been using Android on smartphones since day one. Remember the HTC Dream/T-Mobile G1 ? Back in early 2022, I borrowed a Polestar 2 for an entire week mainly to try Android Automotive with Google built-in. What I’ve learned in all those years is that Google creates a lot of new products, often kills products ( some beloved ), but isn’t always committed to its products.

So I decided to reach out to Google and ask why Android Automotive is kind of a mess. In retrospect, that probably wasn’t the most diplomatic question to start an interview. Then again, I’m not known to pull any punches. Plus, it’s coming from a place of love – I’m a big fan of Android, after all. The Google exec I talked to (who will remain unnamed) was defensive but mostly answered my questions, for which I’m thankful.

Here’s what I found out. Google is committed to AAOS (with and without GAS), but currently prefers to have a laissez-faire approach towards how auto manufacturers (OEMs) implement Android Automotive. Basically, think of Android smartphones circa 2012. Remember HTC Sense (the good) and Samsung TouchWiz (the bad)? Yeah, Android was kind of messy back then, too. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for things to mature.

My concern, however, is that it’s been seven years since Android Automotive was introduced, and it’s still a mess. Google’s Pixel smartphones came out when Android was seven years old, and changed the game. Why isn’t Google showing auto manufacturers the way for Android Automotive like it did for Android with Nexus and Pixel devices? The exec reminded me that things move more slowly in the auto industry.

While that’s true, I also think that’s a bit of a cop-out. Auto manufacturers tend to move more slowly, yes, but things are changing. Tesla and Rivian are proof. Polestar and Volvo are also proof, delivering the closest thing yet to a Google-rich, Pixel-like AAOS infotainment experience. So it is possible for auto manufacturers to pick up the pace. They just aren’t very good at making software and adopting new tech, so they are stalling.

I believe that Google needs to reign these OEMs in like it did with smartphones back in the day. Lead by example and guide auto manufacturers by being more hands-on and by having stricter requirements. Partner with Polestar, Volvo, and others to create something like Google Play edition for AAOS with GAS. This will result in significantly better infotainment experiences and make Android Automotive more appealing to everyone.

The app problem

The other pain point I brought up with Google is the lack of apps (and lower app quality) in the Play Store for Android Automotive with Google built-in. Until now, developers had to modify their Android apps to run on Android Automotive, and that was a problem. Obviously, apps need to behave differently when a vehicle is parked than when it’s driving. You don’t want a driver to be distracted by a video or too much text on the infotainment screen.

But those safeguards also meant extra work for developers, resulting in fewer apps (and poorer app quality) in the AAOS Play Store. Take Google’s very own YouTube Music app for example. Until recently, YouTube Music for Android Automotive didn’t provide any way for you to select your preferred YouTube account profile. This appears to have been fixed since my meeting with Google. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence, but I’ll take it.

Regardless, YouTube Music for AAOS is nowhere near as polished as it is on your phone. For example, there’s still no option to disable autoplay, so once your playlist is over, you get whatever music Google picks for you. While apps like Spotify, Audible, PocketCasts, Waze, A Better Route Planner, and PlugShare can be downloaded from the Play Store, other apps, like YouTube, are only available at the whims of the OEMs.

YouTube Music for AAOS is nowhere near as polished as it is on your phone

In fact, many popular apps are missing from the Play Store altogether. There’s no NetFlix to watch videos while charging, and no Apple Music. Forget messaging and communications apps. You won’t find Gmail, Google Calendar, WhatsApp, or Telegram. Ditto social media. There’s no Instagram or Tiktok here. On the plus side, you get Chrome (Beta) and Vivaldi for browsing the web, plus Angry Birds, which is always fun.

What I learned is that Google is aware of all this, and is making it easier for developers to bring their apps to Android Automotive . Going forward, developers will be able to choose between three Android app tiers for AAOS. Car-ready apps require no changes from developers but only function when the vehicle is parked; car-optimized apps provide additional capabilities but need to be modified by developers to support driving and parked modes.

Finally, car-differentiated apps deliver the best possible Android Automotive experience and adapt to a variety of display sizes and shapes. These apps require the most customization from developers. While these tiers are definitely a step in the right direction, I’m not convinced they will attract more developers to AAOS. To start, I believe that Google needs to lead by example and make more of its own apps available for Android Automotive.

There’s hope

As you can see, things are messy and complicated in the land of Android Automotive. Some auto manufacturers are doing it right, others are missing the mark, and while Google is being hands-off as usual, the company is starting to address some of AAOS’ issues – like the lack of apps. But I also think Google needs to work more closely with OEMs to help them deliver more refined infotainment experiences. It's been seven years; it’s time.