2025 Porsches are getting Dolby Atmos for elite in-car audio and I've never wanted a 911 more
Porsche's in-car infotainment is getting a big immersive upgrade
- Dolby Atmos is coming to Bose and Burmester premium Porsche systems
- Also onboard: Alexa support and a new App Center
- New hardware delivers improved responsiveness
Porsche's in-car entertainment is going to get even better in this year's models, thanks to a significant upgrade that brings Dolby Atmos to the 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne model series.
That's not the only new feature either. There's also Amazon Alexa plus an expanded Porsche Connect package, and the system itself should be even smoother in everyday operation.
Porsche is also introducing a new App Center, which we first saw in the all-electric Macan.
What's new in 2025 model Porsches
Porsche calls its infotainment system Porsche Communication Management, or PCM for short (yes, a little confusing for those of us into hi-res audio and Pulse-Code Modulation, but we press on). The new model year brings upgraded hardware, and it comes with ten years of Porsche Connect "to ensure a reliable digital user experience."
One of the big changes is the App Center, which works in much the same way as the familiar phone and tablet app stores. Depending on the market (not all app makers offer their products globally), you'll be able to add apps for streaming music and podcasts, apps for weather forecasts and news, and even gaming and karaoke apps. Porsche says that there will also be smart home apps enabling you to control your home when you're on the road.
Another big upgrade is the addition of Alexa to the existing Porsche Voice Pilot. You'll be able to activate it with the Alexa trigger word, with a button or with one of the PCM icons. Alexa will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Canada.
And then there's Dolby Atmos. For the first time, cars with the premium and high-end audio systems from Bose and Burmester will have Dolby Atmos, and will be compatible with Atmos-capable apps from the App Center. Being dropped right into the middle of an album as I drive a Porsche? Yes please.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The upgraded PCM will be in vehicles distributed from June 2025, and those vehicles can be ordered now.
You might also like
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Waze is ditching Google Assistant for Gemini on iOS, and for good reasons
Android Auto 14.0 is rolling out now – and it'll soon swap Google Assistant for the smarter Gemini