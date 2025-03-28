2025 Porsches are getting Dolby Atmos for elite in-car audio and I've never wanted a 911 more

Dolby Atmos is coming to Bose and Burmester premium Porsche systems

Also onboard: Alexa support and a new App Center

New hardware delivers improved responsiveness

Porsche's in-car entertainment is going to get even better in this year's models, thanks to a significant upgrade that brings Dolby Atmos to the 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne model series.

That's not the only new feature either. There's also Amazon Alexa plus an expanded Porsche Connect package, and the system itself should be even smoother in everyday operation.

Porsche is also introducing a new App Center, which we first saw in the all-electric Macan.

2025-year Porsche 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne models will get the App Center that made its debut in the Macan EV. (Image credit: Porsche)

What's new in 2025 model Porsches

Porsche calls its infotainment system Porsche Communication Management, or PCM for short (yes, a little confusing for those of us into hi-res audio and Pulse-Code Modulation, but we press on). The new model year brings upgraded hardware, and it comes with ten years of Porsche Connect "to ensure a reliable digital user experience."

One of the big changes is the App Center, which works in much the same way as the familiar phone and tablet app stores. Depending on the market (not all app makers offer their products globally), you'll be able to add apps for streaming music and podcasts, apps for weather forecasts and news, and even gaming and karaoke apps. Porsche says that there will also be smart home apps enabling you to control your home when you're on the road.

Another big upgrade is the addition of Alexa to the existing Porsche Voice Pilot. You'll be able to activate it with the Alexa trigger word, with a button or with one of the PCM icons. Alexa will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Canada.

And then there's Dolby Atmos. For the first time, cars with the premium and high-end audio systems from Bose and Burmester will have Dolby Atmos, and will be compatible with Atmos-capable apps from the App Center. Being dropped right into the middle of an album as I drive a Porsche? Yes please.

The upgraded PCM will be in vehicles distributed from June 2025, and those vehicles can be ordered now.