BYD’s latest electric vehicle platform can add 249-miles of range in just five minutes – your move Tesla!

BYD’s Super e-Platform will debut on upcoming Han L sedan and Tang L SUV

1,000kW peak charging speeds will see batteries brimmed in minutes

BYD will build 4,000 ultra-fast chargers in China to support the rollout

Chinese automaker BYD continues to push battery and EV charging technology to the limits, with a recent announcement stating that it is to rollout 1,000kW charging capabilities in two upcoming all-electric models, due later this year.

The Super e-Platform, as BYD calls it, offers a charging voltage of up to 1000V and a maximum current of 1000A, far eclipsing the 800V architecture that is currently considered the cream of the crop.

When mated to a frankly terrifying 1 megawatt (1MW) charging station, BYD says the “flash-charge” battery will allow for an impressive 249 miles of range to be added in just five minutes of charging.

According to the company, tests have shown that the battery packs can still draw 600kW even at a 90% State of Charge - typically when most EV chargers slow down for safety and battery health reasons.

Car News China says that the 83.2 kWh lithium ion phosphate battery pack mated to the updated Han L EV is capable of over 430-miles of range on a single charge, with a new electric motor that operates at up to 30,511rpm - making it the highest revving motor in production.

In all-wheel-drive Han L and Tang L models, two of these motors will be used with a combined output of 1084bhp. BYD claims this will be enough to propel its heavy Han L sedan from a standstill to 62mph in 2.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 190mph.

Pre-sales for both the Han L and Tang L have already started in China, with the company offering its latest charging and electric motor technology for around $37,000 to $40,000, depending on the model.

Tesla's sales slow as innovation stalls

(Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla recently announced its V4 Supercharger network rollout across the US, which is capable of delivering speeds of up to 325kW. Something that will currently only benefit Cybertruck owners, as that is the only model with the required 800V electrical architecture to make it work.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that the latest generation of Supercharger is capable of delivering up to 500kW charging speeds, but we are yet to see this in action and it is only half the speed BYD proposes.

On top of this, the Chinese automaker has committed to constructing more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China, allowing customers of the Han L and Tang L to experienced the lofty charging speeds it claims.

However, there has been no information on how these ridiculously powerful EV charging stations will look, whether they will need liquid-cooled charging cables to deliver the 1MW of power or the sort of sizable substation setup that will be required to safely deliver the flow electricity. There has also been no statement on timeframes.

(Image credit: BYD)

“This is the first time in the industry that the unit of megawatt has been achieved on charging power,” BYD founder Wang Chuanfu said during a recent launch event going on to explain that during testing, the charging station reached 1MW within 10 seconds, taking the vehicles from 7% to 50% in 4.5 minutes, according to Electric Cars Report.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Tesla’s grip on the Chinese EV market was slipping, with deliveries from its Shanghai factory plunging to their lowest in more than 2.5 years last month.

Telltale signs of weakening demand for new Model Y are also appearing, with the company already offering 0% APR loans on its most recent model, despite only going on sale earlier this year.

Typically, Chinese customers relish anything new and exciting, but Tesla’s slowing of innovation and refusal to update its aging model line-up is clearly having an impact, leaving domestic automakers, such as BYD and Xiaomi, to steal the limelight.