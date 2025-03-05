BYD’s new roof-mounted DJI drone launchpad looks like a dream for filming road trips – but less so for car safety

The drone system is priced at 16,000 yuan – or around $2,195

Unfortunately, it is only available in mainland China for now

Dubbed Ling Yuan, it will be available on numerous BYD models

BYD has recently announced a new partnership with China’s top drone-maker DJI, stating that it has created an innovative launch pad that can be built into a number of its electric vehicles, allowing for drone take-offs and landing directly from the vehicle.

The Ling Yuan system, as it is known, consists of a bespoke ‘hangar’ system that is housed on the roof, which folds open to reveal a built-in DJI drone, as well as an automated system that both charges and swaps out depleted battery packs.

According to CNEV Post, the unit also has on-board positioning module, which we assume allows for greater accuracy when landing back in the hangar, as well as a bespoke Ling Yuan app that allows for quick movie edits on the go.

Apparently, the system supports ‘dynamic take-offs and landings”, with the drone able to be deployed and called home while the vehicle is traveling at 25km/h (or around 15mph). The drone can then follow the vehicle at speeds up to 54km/h (33mph) to snare dynamic footage.

World's No. 1 EV maker, China's BYD, launches on-vehicle drone system with DJI - YouTube Watch On

A video posted by Shanghai Eye on YouTube (see above) shows the drone in action, with the driver of BYD’s electric SUV simply tapping a button on the infotainment system, whereby the Ling Yuan drone hangar opens on the roof and what appears to be a DJI Air 3 shoots into the sky.

The idea is that adventurous BYD owners can capture their various road trips and automotive escapades via the drone, whether that’s action-packed video clips or drone-based group shots with epic vistas in the background.

Analysis: BYD knows what gets tech-heads excited

(Image credit: BYD)

BYD is slowly making science-fiction a reality, whether that’s through its jumping Yangwang U9 supercar, which can leap over potholes, or its recently announced Blade Runner-inspired drone system that can automatically launch from the roof of an SUV.

It's all good fun, but there’s zero word on the legality or related safety implications of launching a drone from a moving vehicle, or the potential issues with multiple drones being launched at once to work out the cause of a traffic jam up ahead, for example.

It’s also not clear whether the Ling Yuang drone system has to be ordered at the point of purchase as an optional extra, or whether customers can retrofit it to existing BYD vehicles.

Either way, it’s a slightly madcap look at the future and proof that China is constantly innovating when it comes to ensuring the next generation of electric vehicles fit into increasingly tech-heavy lifestyles.