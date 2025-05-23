Volvo’s cars will be the first to get Google Gemini’s ‘conversational’ AI – and I think the in-car tech has massive potential

Volvo will be one of the reference hardware platforms for Google's dev work

Volvo cars will be the first to receive Google Gemini in the vehicle

The Swedish company showcased an EX90 with Gemini at Google I/O

Volvo has announced that it will be a key player in Google’s delivery of Android Automotive updates, acting as one of the tech giant’s reference hardware platforms to speed up the introduction of new in-car features.

Showcasing the partnership at Google’s recent I/O 2025 event, the Swedish marque said that it will be among the first in the world to debut Gemini’s ‘conversational’ AI in its vehicle, highlighting what that could look like with an EX90 demonstration vehicle.

Volvo, alongside sister company Polestar, were among the first automakers to use an Android Automotive operating system, introducing the Google platform into the car and allowing for a more seamless, tablet-like infotainment experience.

Now, Volvo customers will be among the first in the world to be able to make use of Gemini, which harness the power of AI to offer a more conversational approach to the typical voice assistant.

Alongside being able to ask detailed questions about the vehicle (‘how do I change a tire?’ or ‘when is my next service due?’ are just a few examples), drivers will be able to easily navigate to locations based on conversational requests.

Navigating to a charging point that’s close to a highly-rated cafe will be as easy as posing that question, rather than having to make several clunky inputs into Google Maps.

Reducing driver distraction is arguably the key driver behind the technology, negating the temptation to search the web for suggestions when behind the wheel or interacting with a cumbersome touchscreen.

Volvo says that this kind of natural conversation can help reduce “your cognitive load so that you can stay focused on driving, reducing distractions for everyone onboard”.

Analysis: Gemini has the potential to revolutionize navigation

(Image credit: Google)

The announcement is great news for drivers, as it means Volvo – arguably the final word in automotive safety – will have an active input into the new connected experiences provided by Google.

A heavy use of Gemini AI will not only reduce the amount of distractions that modern automotive infotainment systems suffer from, but should also limit the amount of clunky voice inputs that are currently required to send a message or navigate to anything other than a very precise destination.

Particularly in the world of electric vehicles, where quickly navigating to nearby charging stations is often required on-the-fly, Gemini will be able to whittle these results down to the fastest outlets, those near public conveniences or even points with the lowest cost per kilowatt.

Plus, the ability to plug into Google’s ratings and reviews platform also means it will be easier to quickly locate and even book the best places to visit, while greater integration with G Drive, Calendars and more will hopefully make those hours on the road slightly more productive.

Above all else, all of these features will hopefully reduce the temptation for drivers to resort to picking up a smartphone in frustration, increasing safety on our roads.